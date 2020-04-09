80 products
First Time Patient Discount and MMJ Renewal Discount
Valid 1/1/2018 – 1/1/2021
First time patients receive 25% off their purchase! Medicated products only. One time use. Cannot be combined with other sales/discounts.
*MMJ Renewal* - Check out our NEW and IMPROVED renewal credit punch card! These are available for patients that have recently renewed their MMJ certifications. Come in within 60 days of renewal to receive 4 coupons that are valid for $50 off of a $100 purchase. This coupon never expires. Must be presented at time of purchase. Patient may use 1 punch per day. Cannot combine multiple punches per visit. Other restrictions may apply. Curaleaf is not responsible for lost/stolen punch cards. 1 punch card given per patient per year.
All Products
Death Star | 3.5g
from Green Gold Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Franks Gift | 3.5g
from ATG
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Cherry Fruitbound Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Rude Boi's OG | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Rude Boi's OG Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Golden Cobra | VCP 5 Pack
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Crescendo Trim Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lemon Lava | VCP 5 Pack
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Rude Boi's OG | VCP 5 Pack
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Meathbreath | VCP 5 Pack
from ATG
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Afghani | 3.5g
from Green Gold Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Cherry Slimeade | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Golden Cobra Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Crescendo Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Blood Orange Amethyst Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pineapple Express Preroll | 1g
from ATG
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Golden Delicious Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Moonrocks | 1G (H)
from Sira Naturals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Moonrocks
Strain
$80each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Cherry AK | Hybrid (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
Moonrocks | 1G (I)
from Sira Naturals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Moonrocks
Strain
$80each
In-store only
Moonrocks | 1G (S)
from Sira Naturals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Moonrocks
Strain
$80each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Yoda OG | Hybrid (I)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
CuraDropper - Cranberry Orange | (CBD)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Trainwreck | (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Dropper - 1:1 | (CBD)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Live Resin - Ayahuasca Purple | 1G (I)
from CAC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain
$80each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Taste of Rainbows | Hybrid (I)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Pure Wax - Bootlegger | (H)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$30each
In-store only
UKU Pure Wax - Rude Glue | (I)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - OG Kush | (H)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
CuraDropper - Full Spectrum RSO | (I)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Strawberry Cough | (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Durban Poison | (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Pure Wax - Grapefruit | Hybrid (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
UKU Pure Wax - Durban Headband | Hybrid (S)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
UKU Dropper - Death Star | Hybrid (I)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Chocolate CBD | 60mg
from ATG
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
White Chocolate CBD | 60mg
from ATG
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Chroma Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans | 100mg
from CAC
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Maple Syrup Tincture | 500mg
from Cultivate
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
12