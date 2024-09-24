I’m not even frustrated, but I would like to warn consumers looking for legitimate business to stay clear from this location. The person who helped me was a purple haired somewhat older woman. She started yelling at me and telling me she didn’t have the patience to deal with me when I kindly asked her how much each item was. After that she started throwing my medicine on the floor. I couldn’t believe my eyes. She went and grabbed the manager explaining to him that she couldn’t take it anymore since I wanted to know what the harvest date on one of their products was. When she showed me and it was too old for my liking she put her head down and started moving it in many different directions. When I respectfully explained the issue to the manager at Curaleaf in Deerfield since she grabbed him claiming “she couldn’t answer another question” he said that I shouldn’t have removed an item and I had enough available information on the menu and that I shouldn’t be asking the questions about the products/medicine I’m buying. I will never go back here again and I recommend to anyone looking for legitimate business to stay away from this location. When I was deciding which items I wanted the tender said “I’m sorry sir but I don’t have the patience to deal with you and you need to make a decision”. I now see her outside shouting at another security card exclaiming how ridiculous it was that I needed the information on the product. She is shouting explicative swear words to describe me as a customer. Lastly, but sadly not at least the manager was dishonest about applying the 10$ birthday coupon and I was given no discount when he promised otherwise.