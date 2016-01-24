I fought for two years to become a part of the Illinois Medical Cannabis program. With the help of Feliza Castro and her team of doctors at the The Healing Center, I was finally able to get approved. With not that many resources available yet, I initially chose another dispensary in the North Shore area. I had no prior knowledge of the company except for the little bit of research I did about their locations and their menu. I mainly chose them because of my familiarity with the area/neighborhood since that's where I grew up. I was recently referred to Greenhouse and decided to give it a try. I am so glad that I did. My first two times at the original dispensary I chose were just okay. Nothing special. It felt dry and corporate. I was not impressed but happy to get the medicine I had been waiting so long for. When you enter their lobby, you are checked in and then asked to wait in "modern" cookie-cutter looking type area. You can obviously tell they didn't invest much money or time into their set up. Once you go back to the Patient Care Consultants, you feel like you're in a doctor's office almost. There are no display cases and you sit across a desk with your consultant. I will admit that they are kind and knowledgeable, as they should be. But again, I was turned off in a way by how they designed their approach. I came in to the Greenhouse Deerfield location last Saturday and was greeted warmly by Landon(who had previously confirmed that my Dispensary change went through with the IL DPH) and was invited to sit and a much more welcoming and warm lobby environment. I am a huge music fan and was very happy to hear some old school Grateful Dead playing on the sound system. You can associate their music with a hippie/stoner following but for me it means so much more. The song Ripple played right before I was called into the back part of the shop. This was the song I chose for my Grandfather's funeral who recently passed away. He was the one to introduce me to their music. I felt like I was at home!!! It was truly awesome. I felt way more at ease, comfortable and most importantly I felt like a person not just a "patient". I understand the state treats us/refers to us as patients but that word always make me think of my medical condition and I just don't like it. Instead of being greeted by a consultant, I was greeted by Max who felt more like a friend than anything! He was informative, helpful, caring and genuinely concerned with what I needed and how GH's products could benefit me most. Jessica was also there to offer some input but had to to take care of another patient/customer. I strongly admire her dedication and passion. She is a great GM!!!! The look of the back part of the shop was everything I hoped it would be and more. At my previous dispensary on the NorthShore, it's very bland and office looking. At Greenhouse, you have this beautiful piece of art that serves as your Chalkboard cases and elegant display cases that really make you feel like you're in California or Colorado! In fact, the entire store was designed in a way(in my opinion) that makes you feel wanted, welcome and comfortable. I was very impressed with the approach and the concept and I can't wait till I can afford to come back for more. Additionally, the smoking accessory collection not only blows the competition out of the water....but it's affordable and made with quality material. Again, I'm impressed. You guys know what you're doing and I'm extremely glad I made the switch!