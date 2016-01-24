122 Reviews of Curaleaf - Deerfield
j........j
January 24, 2016
I fought for two years to become a part of the Illinois Medical Cannabis program. With the help of Feliza Castro and her team of doctors at the The Healing Center, I was finally able to get approved. With not that many resources available yet, I initially chose another dispensary in the North Shore area. I had no prior knowledge of the company except for the little bit of research I did about their locations and their menu. I mainly chose them because of my familiarity with the area/neighborhood since that's where I grew up. I was recently referred to Greenhouse and decided to give it a try. I am so glad that I did. My first two times at the original dispensary I chose were just okay. Nothing special. It felt dry and corporate. I was not impressed but happy to get the medicine I had been waiting so long for. When you enter their lobby, you are checked in and then asked to wait in "modern" cookie-cutter looking type area. You can obviously tell they didn't invest much money or time into their set up. Once you go back to the Patient Care Consultants, you feel like you're in a doctor's office almost. There are no display cases and you sit across a desk with your consultant. I will admit that they are kind and knowledgeable, as they should be. But again, I was turned off in a way by how they designed their approach. I came in to the Greenhouse Deerfield location last Saturday and was greeted warmly by Landon(who had previously confirmed that my Dispensary change went through with the IL DPH) and was invited to sit and a much more welcoming and warm lobby environment. I am a huge music fan and was very happy to hear some old school Grateful Dead playing on the sound system. You can associate their music with a hippie/stoner following but for me it means so much more. The song Ripple played right before I was called into the back part of the shop. This was the song I chose for my Grandfather's funeral who recently passed away. He was the one to introduce me to their music. I felt like I was at home!!! It was truly awesome. I felt way more at ease, comfortable and most importantly I felt like a person not just a "patient". I understand the state treats us/refers to us as patients but that word always make me think of my medical condition and I just don't like it. Instead of being greeted by a consultant, I was greeted by Max who felt more like a friend than anything! He was informative, helpful, caring and genuinely concerned with what I needed and how GH's products could benefit me most. Jessica was also there to offer some input but had to to take care of another patient/customer. I strongly admire her dedication and passion. She is a great GM!!!! The look of the back part of the shop was everything I hoped it would be and more. At my previous dispensary on the NorthShore, it's very bland and office looking. At Greenhouse, you have this beautiful piece of art that serves as your Chalkboard cases and elegant display cases that really make you feel like you're in California or Colorado! In fact, the entire store was designed in a way(in my opinion) that makes you feel wanted, welcome and comfortable. I was very impressed with the approach and the concept and I can't wait till I can afford to come back for more. Additionally, the smoking accessory collection not only blows the competition out of the water....but it's affordable and made with quality material. Again, I'm impressed. You guys know what you're doing and I'm extremely glad I made the switch!
g........f
February 8, 2017
I couldn't be happier with the experience that I've had as a new patient. Staff are entirely professional but not at all pretentious. They're friendly, funny, and generous with both time and information. The location feels entirely safe and discreet, which is very important to me. Everyone on staff, from the person that greets you to the GM (who is always around for support!) tries to remember your name and to greet you with warmth. The rewards program is noteworthy, but even more impressive are their offering of classes and groups! As a patient, you're invited to take part in support groups, mindfulness, health, and even the basics like how to roll your flowers! I feel very lucky to have chosen this dispensary. Highly recommended.
l........n
January 10, 2016
Warm, welcoming, professional staff. Extremely knowledgable about each strain and it's therapeutic benefits which made the selection process very easy. Clearly a place very committed to patients overall wellness. Beautiful zen space.
m........r
January 12, 2016
A wonderful dispensary with extremely knowledgeable patient consultants. The dispensary itself is extremely inviting and the product delivered the desired effects. I'm so grateful for the relief I am experiencing
C........G
December 13, 2018
Beautiful atmosphere while you wait (sometimes for 20 minutes or more because there are only 4 registers). Great selection of products, but many seem to be 3 months old or more, c'mon man! Prices are so high that deals of the week do not sound like deals at all, especially when comparison shopping. In fact, I think the deals of the week are only the older/aging products to try to get rid of them. They push old product. C'mon man!
m........r
January 20, 2016
This is one of the best dispensaries I have ever seen! It has been well thought out in terms of layout and design. It's comfortable and warm and I felt like I was coming home on my very first visit. The staff is knowledgable and friendly and the medicine I bought was top of the line! Cant wait to go back and try some other options next time.
m........r
January 12, 2016
Excellent facility, friendly staff. Stellar cannabis as one would expect ;]
A........S
July 20, 2017
The service I got from my budtender Bruce was second in none. They gave me all the proper information regarding what would work best for my illness and everything that I've tried was top of the line, very fresh and exceeded my expectations in every way.
S........9
March 16, 2017
Very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. Was looking for CBD options and they had several suggestions. Appeared to have excellent selection of different cannabis product. Look forward to returning.
r........9
February 16, 2017
Loved this place on first visit they were extremely knowledgeable. I didn't care for the fact that you couldn't see samples or smell before purchasing. On my first visit I got very lucky and loved all the meds purchased, but unfortunately yesterday's visit was disappointing I Do Not recommend the sky walker og it's extremely tiny pieces of extremely dried out brittle flower. I'm hoping I have better luck on my next visit, the reason im going to return is the staff was great and personal
W........4
January 15, 2016
I've been to a few dispensaries. When it comes to knowledge, professionalism and most important compassion, the Greenhouse of Deerfield is top notch. Just the calming surroundings of their lobby as you walk in is enough to put "first time" cannabis users at ease. I have metastatic prostate cancer and have used MM for pain from surgery, Helping with insomnia do to side effects from Chemo and dealing with the overall anxiety of living with cancer. The staff at GH will walk you through Medicinal Marijuana 101.
p........o
January 18, 2016
Mitch and his crew are very friendly and knowledgeable. Absolutely great budtenders here! Very professional, clean, and comfortable. Incredibly knowledgeable courteous staff. They really care for their patients. If you are a looking for high quality medicinal care, this is the place!
C........2
January 21, 2017
Very clean, professional and discreet. The people are so friendly and helpful.
d........2
October 24, 2017
Love the people at Greenhouse Deerfield!!
T........y
December 21, 2016
Very welcoming atmosphere. Extremely friendly and knowledgable staff make visits a breeze. Great selection of top quality products! Greenhouse stands above other dispensaries in the area that I've visited.
M........s
June 5, 2016
Everyone who works here is not only very nice, they're also very knowledgeable, attentive, efficient, comforting, and welcoming. I highly recommend this location.
s........6
November 3, 2016
I have grown to love greenhouse! I'm so fortunate that I was recommended to a great dispensary and I'm treated like family. I come in almost every week and everyone knows me and I know them. i love the staff and it helps when they've had experiences In certain products and can provide you the information and you can decide from there also I really love the fact that they have their Loyalty Rewards program it's really does help and they always run specials and deals which is great for anyone and I believe they have discounts for veterans which is cool for them to. I don't see my self leaving for a long time. these guys are my family. thank you guys for basically existing because I would not feel normal enough to function without you guys available
b........f
August 4, 2018
Best dispensary. Impeccable service and products.
b........h
August 28, 2019
Location can be difficult to find, but once you're there, you're treated like the best friend of everyone working there. Just good, wonderful, people.
J........0
January 18, 2016
Excellent experience!!! Friendly and informativie service. Felt extremely opposite of my previous dispensary that had a different more corporate feel. Landon, Max and Jessica were all super helpful & friendly. I felt like a person instead of just a "patient". Thank you guys for keeping it real and showing me that's there's always more to learn about MMJ, Will definitely be visting GH again soon!!!!
j........n
August 19, 2017
Bud tenders are always friendly and most of all knowledgeable. I am on a first name basis with just about all of them and this is by best dispensary experience for customer service.
i........o
July 26, 2019
This is a dispensary filled with nice, helpful, and enthusiastic staff. They seem more like a bud then a worker.. no pun intended. A+ all around
T........d
August 9, 2018
After an initially poor experience at GH, I am more than pleased to admit that they are a fantastic dispensary. Their waiting room is decorated like a living room, giving a warm and homestyle feeling upon entry. My budtender, Cody, was well informed and incredibly nice— as was the entire staff. Their menu’s vastness and pricing are both beyond adequate, exceptional in certain areas (particularly for Grass Roots merchandise, as I was informed that the two companies are co-owned). Their operation was well oiled, to say the least. Most importantly, the environment radiates cannabis culture, something that’s very difficult to find in IL. What a redemption! Not going to be switching for a while...
M........2
November 16, 2016
Upscale and Inviting. Staff is Friendly & Extremely knowledgeable. Product is Outstanding. Highly recommended;)