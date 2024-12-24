Ratings and reviews of Curaleaf - Glendale
(6840 reviews)
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
C........1
December 24, 2024
Verified Shopper
If you come to this location you NEED Isaiah as your bud tender his recommendations don’t miss!! And he’s just a super chill friendly person, always remembers a face and makes you feel welcomed. But more importantly gets the recommended strains right I’ve glad so many people offer me something that I said I hated and felt like I wasn’t being listened to. Isaiah keeps me coming back to this location!!!
R........r
March 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
????? What happened to the Menu ?????
J........e
January 6, 2025
Verified Shopper
Spent $40 on a half oz of Find, it’s the driest bud I’ve ever bought from a dispensary. No wonder the bud-tender wouldn’t let me touch the bags, with a pinch I could turn it all to dust. No moisture packs. Just such a disappointment. Quality of in-house products has really declined over the years. Wait for a deal on other brands or go elsewhere.
p........e
December 19, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great Medical Products Great Customer Service Thanks
Q........i
November 9, 2024
Verified Shopper
I love the vibe you get from this place Budtender are hella cool and knowledgabl and friendly
_........s
June 9, 2024
Verified Shopper
I'm a stay at home mom and have a hard time finding someone to watch my children so when I come here they're so wonderful making accommodations so my son can stay with me. I only come to this dispensary and I will continue to come here for their awesome prices, reasonable taxes, and amazingly wonderful people. Thank you everyone!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the review. We appreciate your business.
June 10, 2024
y........2
January 24, 2025
What happened to your Leafly menu?!! I used to love browsing here on the app and ordering ahead but now I can’t so that sucks. Otherwise, the store is great. Budtenders are top tier and even though they’re usually busy I was in and out quick
D........z
March 19, 2024
Verified Shopper
So, I Love Going to CuraLeaf, But THIS Location on 101 union hills (83rd ave union hills) is VERY VERY VERRRY SLOW!! i.dont understand it... I placed an ONLINE order. there's 5-6 workers and less than 10 ppl in here and I've been standing here for 10 min so far waiting to get my preroll I ordered online. EVERY TIME I come here it is LITERALLY ALWAYS A VERY LONG wait wit hardly any customers in here. I'm going to probably stop coming here. I wouldn't recommend this Curaleaf to anyone
Dispensary response:
We are terribly sorry if you had a bad experience here. We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss with you what went wrong. Please feel free to ask to speak with a manager on your next visit. We appreciate your business.
March 19, 2024
A........0
June 11, 2024
Verified Shopper
Isaac was great, he told me about a better deal going on compared to what I ordered.
Dispensary response:
June 12, 2024
d........6
July 19, 2024
Verified Shopper
Best dispensary great staff
M........i
February 17, 2024
Verified Shopper
Went to grab the Kush Cookies grown by Find, and it was TRASH. If freshly cut grass is your thing, then have at it, but if it's not, then avoid this, as well as their GPD. Combine that with the "Can't return opend products", and you'll start to request that the dispensary's need to go back to the pre C19 days, when you could make a better informed decision on the products by simply being able to smell them first. Other than that, you'll be out of your hard earn money.
Dispensary response:
We are terribly sorry if you had a bad experience here. We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss with you what went wrong. Please feel free to ask to speak with a manager on your next visit. We appreciate your business.
February 19, 2024
S........x
April 13, 2024
Verified Shopper
Regular at this location for seven years. Always see a friendly face and receive excellent service. Walked in today and saw Mickey at the check in counter and knew I’d have an easy day at the dispo.
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for the Review, Mcky is one of our Vets now and she is an excellent employee. We appreciate your business.
April 16, 2024
c........o
March 20, 2024
Verified Shopper
Nick had great customer service and had knowledge of each strains that he thought I would like. Highly recommend this dispensary and go see Nick.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the review. We appreciate your business.
March 22, 2024
K........v
May 20, 2024
Verified Shopper
Top Notch as Always!
Dispensary response:
May 21, 2024
N........2
September 21, 2024
I did not like the attitude or the service of a certain employee I won’t put his name out there I understand we all have a bad day but leave that shit at the door other wise I have always have had a good time in the business otherwise and I get it I won’t let a bad apple ruin it all I’m understanding and chill I walked away but when he was rude to my wife I was then not happy but thank you over
l........0
June 10, 2023
Verified Shopper
What is with a $4 fee to take out money, then I see my bank statement PLUS ANOTHER $2.50? $6.50 TOTAL??? Not worth the gas, BoGo or other 'sales' to drive past 3 other dispensaries to get to you. With all bank apps now there is NO REASON YOU CANT USE THEM? Federal reasons, c'mon, Curaleaf owners & banks officials are buying their 4th house(s) and laughing all the way to Costa Rican & their banks.
Dispensary response:
We are terribly sorry if you had a bad experience here. We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss with you what went wrong. Please feel free to ask to speak with a manager on your next visit. We appreciate your business.
June 26, 2023
A........8
December 24, 2023
Verified Shopper
Everyone here is always so nice and friendly. Always feel welcome as soon as I walk in
Dispensary response:
January 1, 2024
J........4
August 14, 2023
Verified Shopper
Most of their new budtenders have terrible attitudes towards customers it’s almost quite disgusting how they treat some ppl.. I’ve spent thousands of dollars here and been a loyal customer for the past 2 yrs and have gained VIP status through my time shopping here to only see the service getting worse with the exception of 2 or 3 budtenders that actually make shopping here a joy
Dispensary response:
We are terribly sorry if there was an issue with the product you purchased. We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this with you. Please feel free to call us and speak with a manager, or ask for a manager on your next visit. We appreciate your business.
October 12, 2023
S........4
September 4, 2024
I’m an older medical user. Not very familiar with the new strains, potency etc. I almost walked out without a purchase. It was like pulling teeth to get any help or recommendations from the budtender. She couldn’t have been any less helpful had she been asleep.Wont go back here.
C........d
April 28, 2023
Verified Shopper
Nicholas Stage is AWESOME, Best bud tender I've worked with in a long time. Great personality, friendly, easy going with great recommendations. I will keep coming back. Also they have great prices and great flower.
Dispensary response:
April 28, 2023
C........4
August 18, 2023
Verified Shopper
Always has the best deals.
Dispensary response:
October 12, 2023
b........9
August 16, 2024
Love this place! Friendly staff and good selection.
a........a
January 14, 2023
Verified Shopper
i don’t live in the area anymore in fact the curaleaf on bell is right down the street from me but i love coming here. the people are always so nice & helpful & it’s one of the most organized dispensaries i’ve been to. I’ve been helped by probably half the staff here by now bUT Mr. Mike Trout helped me tonight & did an EXCEPTIONAL job on finding an ounce than was right for me. Super friendly & we even exchanged jokes. 10/10 would recommend to a friend.
Dispensary response:
February 3, 2023
a........5
July 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
Great place for the experienced and the newby. Friendly, helpful budtenders and a great selection of products.
Dispensary response:
July 3, 2023