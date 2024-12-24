Went to grab the Kush Cookies grown by Find, and it was TRASH. If freshly cut grass is your thing, then have at it, but if it's not, then avoid this, as well as their GPD. Combine that with the "Can't return opend products", and you'll start to request that the dispensary's need to go back to the pre C19 days, when you could make a better informed decision on the products by simply being able to smell them first. Other than that, you'll be out of your hard earn money.