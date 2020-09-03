18 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$105
Deals
Exclusive Flower Promotio
Valid 3/9/2020 – 4/21/2020
Text Curafam to 833-200-3621 to receive EXCLUSIVE flat flower offer
Please present original text message in-store to obtain your exclusive flower price. Valid for in-store purchases. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. The exclusive flower price is only available for the original recipient of the text message and is non-transferable. While supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Limited time offer. Promotion is subject to change without notice
Exclusive Flower Promotio
Valid 3/9/2020 – 4/21/2020
Text Curafam to 833-200-3621 to receive EXCLUSIVE flat flower offer
Please present original text message in-store to obtain your exclusive flower price. Valid for in-store purchases. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. The exclusive flower price is only available for the original recipient of the text message and is non-transferable. While supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Limited time offer. Promotion is subject to change without notice
All Products
THC Pre Roll Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Blossom
Strain
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$13each
In-store only
CUR|Pre-Roll FL|Tff|VCP|12% THC|0.071oz
from Unknown Brand
12.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
CUR|Pre-Pack FL|TFF||12% THC|0.125oz
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Shatter L. A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
78.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Shatter White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
75.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Shatter Predator Pink (Pdp)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
77.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Predator Pink
Strain
$60each
In-store only
THC Shatter Purple Sunset (Psu)-Indica-1.0g
from Curaleaf
74.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
83.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$48each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Vape Cartridge Purple Sunset (Psu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
84.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$64each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
85.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Cartridge Citradelic Sunset (Css)-Hybrid-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Citradelic Sunset
Strain
$60each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
82.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Capsule-Indica-10mg THC-30 Count
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$52each
In-store only
CBD Tincture-Natural-30mL 600mg CBD 25mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$104.77each
In-store only
THC Tablet-Hybrid-5mg THC-30 Count-150mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
THC Capsule-Hybrid-10mg THC-30 Count
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$52each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Natural-60mL-300mg CBD 300mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$104.77each
In-store only