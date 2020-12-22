DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Melrose Park
Leafly List Winner
Leafly Lists recognize and celebrate the best retailers serving top-quality cannabis with exceptional customer service in their community. Look for the iconic green ribbon throughout our platform that designates them as a Leafly List winner! Learn more.
Melrose Park, IL
4.8(97 reviews)
98 Reviews of Curaleaf - Melrose Park
4.8(98)
Quality
Service
Atmosphere
A........i
December 22, 2020
Hi Leafly community, I want to share my thoughts of Greenhouse, Melrose Park location. Today I had the pleasure of working with Rob Gil. He was awesome with stores products knowledge and very friendly. Also, I enjoyed the store’s atmosphere and design layout. All store staff were great. I would recommend this location to friends and family.
G........t
March 4, 2021
Great location, amazing products. They have a great loyalty system which saves you money! Definitely will keep coming back .
r........2
February 1, 2021
even though I have a medical marijuana card I go to the greenhouse because it’s convenient and they have a good enough selection and discounts to make up the difference they also have a very courteous and knowledgeable staff especially Lisa and Lizzie take care of me all the time I will continue to go to the greenhouse
G........s
December 24, 2020
I came in for the first time this week and had such a great experience. I was helped by Rob Gil and he was very kind and very informative. Great customer service, I will definitely be returning!
B........3
January 1, 2021
Visited just before Christmas. Everyone was high energy and upbeat. Loved the vibe. They have a fairly big selection of edibles and I was very happy with my purchase. Definitely will be back!
J........e
December 26, 2020
Greenhouse was introduced to me by my Fiance. I'm a old skool weed smoker, so I've always thought that the store bought weed wouldn't do anything for me; but I must say, I am 100% wrong. I visited the greenhouse 3 times so far, and all 3 times I've had a great customer service experience and a fantastic quality of Flower. The staff is always friendly and resourceful. (Thanks Natalie) she's really nice amongst others. It is definitely worthy of trying, once you start you won't stop lol. My favorite flower strain is Rollins, 27%THC. It has me on cloud 9 everytime. I also love the disposable vapes, my favorite is Pineapple express. Leaves you mellow and high all the time. You won't regret the great experience. Greenhouse in Melrose Park, keep up the great work..
t........8
December 31, 2020
The Greenhouse is the manifestation of what my college friends and I would’ve loved: the Bloomingdales of weed - complete with personal shoppers and comfortable seating!
h........3
April 30, 2021
Love their loyalty program. Customer service is always super!
N........1
January 30, 2021
Lizzie and David were very helpful 😀 and they are great employees. I love this place, and I recommend it to everyone I know.
e........r
December 30, 2020
I’ve been to several local dispensaries near me and GreenHouse is by far my favorite dispensary. From the moment you walk in the door you’re given the best possible customer service. Before this location opened up I kinda dreaded going to dispensaries because I was not used to buying recreational cannabis, other places have like 3 security guards, ask you for your ID a bunch of times and don’t really help you find exactly what you’re looking for. A lot of other places it feels like come in get what you need and get out. At greenhouse the experience is the exact opposite of everything I didn’t like about other dispensaries. Great people that are very knowledgeable about the products they carry. I also like that they always have some promotions going on and discounts. Greenhouse made me change my mind about dispensaries!
C........x
January 12, 2021
I’ve gone maybe 6 times now and every damn time I have an amazing Experience!! Lizzies help was a godsend. Love the staff here and the atmosphere. I have literally no complaints .
C........K
February 5, 2021
Aww some place s/o to Rob G
a........4
December 23, 2020
Great online selection, Marie is definitely the person to talk to if you ever visit this location
L........o
December 26, 2020
Rob G was super informative on the different strains and helped me pick one that best suit my needs!! Good customer service, def made me want to come back! Also, Handled my ID with care :)
G........o
January 14, 2021
First off, I wanted to say that this was the best dispensary experience I’ve ever had. I was assisted by Robert Gil, and he was so detailed and helpful when answering all my questions. He had phenomenal recommendations and I enjoyed every thing I purchased. I will recommend this place to every single person that asks me what dispensary is the best to visit, just because of the great service I received from Robert. I will be coming back, especially since Robert told me about the great rewards program they have and the money I will be saving for completing my regular purchases I already make. Thank you Greenhouse Staff!
Z........z
December 24, 2020
Jeff was very nice and polite. Everyone else was also very happy and helpful. I enjoyed it and will go again.
K........0
March 6, 2021
Love it here
E........c
March 24, 2021
As always a great experience!! This was the first time I did not have a preorder, because I actually had some questions about my choice. Jeff was my Bud tender and he was great!! When I told him what I really liked about flower he got what I like and what I had in mind to by, he gave me an alternative and I went with it. Mandarin Triangle Kush is just what I was looking for!! Thanks again
C........5
March 3, 2021
B r y was a very knowledgeable and Speedy Bud tender. They have the best prices around. Greenhouse is by far the best dispensary.
4........G
January 5, 2021
this is an awesome location everyone is cool and jeff was amazing
F........1
March 2, 2021
Great visit and great products
K........0
December 30, 2020
Everyone was so nice and kind! I felt so welcome and at ease!!
M........N
March 17, 2021
the best shop in the area. staff has always been great.
D........y
December 30, 2020
Love it. Great service