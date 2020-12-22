I’ve been to several local dispensaries near me and GreenHouse is by far my favorite dispensary. From the moment you walk in the door you’re given the best possible customer service. Before this location opened up I kinda dreaded going to dispensaries because I was not used to buying recreational cannabis, other places have like 3 security guards, ask you for your ID a bunch of times and don’t really help you find exactly what you’re looking for. A lot of other places it feels like come in get what you need and get out. At greenhouse the experience is the exact opposite of everything I didn’t like about other dispensaries. Great people that are very knowledgeable about the products they carry. I also like that they always have some promotions going on and discounts. Greenhouse made me change my mind about dispensaries!