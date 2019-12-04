Follow
Curaleaf - East Orlando
407-988-2122
49 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
All Products
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Blue)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Gelato (Gel)-Hybrid-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Pre-Roll-Tff 13% THC-0.106oz (390mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
THC Shatter L.A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge OG Kush (Ogk)-Hybrid-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Balm-Indica-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Tincture-(1:1)-Natural-5mg THC/mL-60mL(300mg CBD:300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Tincture-D8:D9-Lemon-60mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$140each
In-store only
12