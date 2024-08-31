Last updated:
Shop Smokiez Edibles at Curaleaf - Northbrook
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Northbrook
Curaleaf offers adult-use marijuana in Northbrook, IL, and serves customers in the West Suburbs. To visit our Northbrook dispensary, you’ll need a valid license. We carry flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, and more. Check our online menu to see what’s available today and order ahead of time. Our Northbrook dispensary is committed to providing customers with the relief they need. Our Patient Counselors are trained in all of our products so they can help you find the ones that will work best for you. Want to learn more about medical marijuana? Check out our blog, and sign up to get offers and information right to your inbox. Cash only
Leafly member since 2020
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 7pm CT
113 Reviews of Curaleaf - Northbrook
4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
m........6
August 31, 2024
m........3
June 1, 2022
S........a
August 17, 2021
m........n
May 28, 2021