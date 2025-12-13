Ratings and reviews of Curaleaf - Pavilions
(1732 reviews)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
R........l
December 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
Gabriel made it right honored the deal from yesterday told them to hold it but they put the item back when I went they couldn't find my order I showed them the order on my phone Gabriel hook it up with the original order I put in thank you.
B........5
November 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
I bought a Sluggers Hit, Cactus Breath. I was so excited to try it!! So I go take my dog for a walk and smoke this beautiful looking and smelling fatty…I take a hit and it’s AWESOME!! But after my third puff the joint fell apart and spilled on the ground….😭😫 I couldn’t salvage any of it. I know that’s not the dispensary’s fault but that’s why I have 1* for quality. Should’ve been packed better by the company. I do love curaleaf though 👍
1........k
November 30, 2025
Verified Shopper
Oh my goodness, beyond friendly and gave good info on product.
j........e
May 23, 2025
Verified Shopper
It being a holiday weekend, I was surprised how quickly I got my order ! Thank you, more time to enjoy the holiday.
d........1
April 17, 2025
Verified Shopper
The person who checks me in is nice just today the new bud tender wasn’t welcoming her service wasn’t good rude didn’t respond to questions trying to force me to go med when I wanted to save allotment and I even said thank you afterwards for her not to respond and just look at me like I was crazy she ruined my experience I refuse to come back to this location ever again
N........9
December 18, 2024
Verified Shopper
Today was my first time inside the store and the budtender that helped me was awesome! I normally do a pick up because it makes me anxious seeing so many people in there. But my experience was good and he was friendly and very helpful! Thank you, forgot to get his name.
K........1
April 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
I hope you continue to have those Shango shake they are awesome
e........s
January 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
They always have great deals and friendly people.
s........6
October 25, 2024
Verified Shopper
Definitely coming back here , hopefully I get Anastasia again best customer service in the building !!
j........9
July 2, 2025
This location is an absolute SCAM! Only location that doesn't honor online deals. Pre-ordered Bogo Camino carts online and drove 25 miles 1 way. Waited in line for 30 min to be told they don't honor online deals and that I just have to come in and see the deals in person. What kind of crap is that!? I showed them my online receipt and everything. DO NOT SHOP HERE!!
P........0
September 15, 2024
Verified Shopper
Had an online order was dispatched to back anyway in and out nice budtender bogo good deals hop skip and jump from me lol Stop by open til 10p
k........v
April 14, 2025
Everything is awesome
M........l
August 24, 2024
Verified Shopper
flower and weekly deals
m........0
March 15, 2024
Verified Shopper
Lost a customer. Bought the Blackberry moonshine today. Bought it from GOOD saw Curaleaf had it and bought a 1/4. Site says its 31% but containers say 15%. This is the 2nd time this has happened. 1st time was at Midtown location. I work too hard to waste my $ on something with so low percentage. Very disappointed & assuming all locations are misleading with the FIND. brand especially. Don't even get me started on them rounding up your total and stealing the change or failing to mention you have credits to use.
R........0
June 27, 2024
Verified Shopper
Very professional and very helpful 👏
a........5
April 12, 2024
Verified Shopper
I really don't know what I'd do without dispensary's but especially this dispensary good prices,good people, good weed
B........l
May 11, 2024
Verified Shopper
It was a quick experience with getting in and out with my preorder.
o........7
November 16, 2024
Service was great
j........2
March 20, 2024
Love the prices and quality of bud
M........x
April 25, 2024
Verified Shopper
I love goin to my VIP line
m........a
April 28, 2024
Verified Shopper
Always top notch! 🐝
s........8
November 15, 2024
fire green an perfect place customer service 💯
T........0
October 17, 2023
Verified Shopper
So I’ve been a customer 4 a minute, always had nice experience. Today was the 1st time I’ve felt taken advantage of. I went to re-up during my lunch. I asked for 2 half oz. of bud. Since I knew I only had a Zip on my allotment. So I paid for a $50 1/2 oz and a sale 1/2 oz. Long story short got home, only had 3/4 of an ounce in total. And no recite! And checked my allotment and the full ounce was taken off. So what can I do?… I hope u guys enjoyed my weed. It will be the last time this VET goes back. I know they don’t give 2 shits about us as long as they get their $. ¡Adios Cabrones!
a........8
February 12, 2024
Verified Shopper
This is place has the best prices and friendly people. The vibes are awesome. Keep up the good work!