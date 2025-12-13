So I’ve been a customer 4 a minute, always had nice experience. Today was the 1st time I’ve felt taken advantage of. I went to re-up during my lunch. I asked for 2 half oz. of bud. Since I knew I only had a Zip on my allotment. So I paid for a $50 1/2 oz and a sale 1/2 oz. Long story short got home, only had 3/4 of an ounce in total. And no recite! And checked my allotment and the full ounce was taken off. So what can I do?… I hope u guys enjoyed my weed. It will be the last time this VET goes back. I know they don’t give 2 shits about us as long as they get their $. ¡Adios Cabrones!