Logo for Curaleaf - Peoria
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

Curaleaf - Peoria

Peoria, AZ
1960.0 miles away
Loading...

Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Get 3 for $100 on Jeeter Juice 1g Carts image
MED & REC
3 for $100.00
 
Get 3 for $100 on Jeeter Juice 1g Carts
Available daily until 12/31
35% off on All Select Vapes image
MED & REC
35% off
 
35% off on All Select Vapes
Available daily until 12/31
14g Pre-Packed Flower for $100 image
MED & REC
$100.00 sale
 
14g Pre-Packed Flower for $100
Available daily until 12/31

Promotions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.