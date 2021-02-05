Wow just wow is all I can say! Rec was approved and us medical became nothing now. I came in last night and was highly disappointed in how everything was ran. You were not prepare to take on recreational and you push medical to the side. Let’s start off with my first impression of walking up. There were no signs at all to explain where you wanted anyone. There was a recreational line and no line for medical...... that’s because I was told if we didn’t have an online we would have to sit in that long line that wasn’t moving. Luckily I did put in an online....( which honestly online order or not we shouldn’t be pushed back to the end of a recreational line). The security guy checked to make sure I had a card and asked if I had an order in before I could enter. The girl behind me who also was medical was told she couldn’t enter unless she had a online order..... she was medical with no order which that never mattered in the past!!! She even tried putting in an online order just to be able to enter and surprise surprise it wasn’t working so she was told she had to go to the back of the rec line. The security guard kept escorting her out saying if she didn’t have an online she wasn’t allowed in. When did medical become nothing and we’re not even allowing in but recreational doesn’t have to prove anything. That is just the first issue..... I’m allowed to go straight back because I have an online order and so I waiting I hear them tell the lady before me her online order is not in system it went to the Phx location and that she needs to go back to the front. I then get up and told they don’t have an order for me and the same thing my order when to Phx not peoria so I now have to go back to the front and reorder. I wait and wait and wait. No one is helping me I’m standing there with all 3 employees staring but nothing. They couldn’t tell who was helped who was rec or medical. I then ask after all 3 are not helping anyone if I was going to be helped. They lady started treating me like I was rec asking for all my information I said I’m medical and explained the issue why I was back at front. She then went and got manager because the order was gone. Um na shit they just told me that I just explained that to you I just want to freaking order again. Manager is then explaining the order to phx till I said regardless of where the order went or why the heck it’s down am I able to freaking buy he said yes. They then let 3 more people of rec in and I heard one guy say that that was to much and he said no she doesn’t count she is over there. I was then again pushed to the side so the rec people could be helped. Finally it was my time to freaking order I told the lady exactly what I wanted and she went down the whole list of what was on hand. I finally am in the back and paying and lady employee was actually sweet enough to check back on me and make sure the issue I was having was resolved. I told her yes but this needed to be figured out as medical is being push to the side. I said we were told this wouldn’t affect us. I said I would have never voted for it. She said he husband feels the same. I know it will take time. But that was a shit show last night and it would have all been prevented if you put medical line in and didn’t put rec before us. My 5-10 min online order took an hour to receive. This is unacceptable to medical patients and I’m sure you will have more upset if you continue push us to the back. Medical people were just leaving because they couldn’t get in.