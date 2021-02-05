3529 Reviews of Curaleaf - Peoria
L........0
February 5, 2021
Verified Shopper
Well let me just start off with I get the fact that this is a transition for everyone Med patients and Rec patients. I’m patient through this process and I understand things are still getting figured out however what I witnessed TODAY 2/4/21 at 7:18pm was incredibly uncalled for and very unprofessional and immature. The female associate with the purple glasses long dirty blonde pony and bad attitude should be fired. She had the never to shout out and I quote “THESE FUCKING ONLINE MEDICAL PATIENTS NEEDS TO SHUT THE FUCK UP ABOUT THE LONG LINE AND STOP BITCHING ALREADY”. She was complaining about a gentlemen who was expressing his frustration to the budder IN THE OTHER ROOM ! she’s yelling these words out loud I’m guessing hoping the patient In next room would hear her or something?! Well I was in the same room as that associate being helped with MY ONLINE ORDER NOT COMPLAINING but this little girl felt like she needed to be ghetto and heard. I spoke to Paul the manger and expressed my concern and my very uncomfortable experience after coming here for months already and never hearing that! I could have easily gotten out of character my self waiting In The long line ..I am a Med patient with an invisible bone deteriorating joint swelling disease but I stand there and wait. Why can’t the associate shut her mouth and do her job? That is what she’s getting paid to do not curse out people and make a room full of online orders feel uncomfortable!! This was by far the most unprofessional experience I’ve ever had! Paul was very apologetic and had very nice words and also expressed how that made him feel just hearing the story. I hope the right people see this comment and take action against the little girl with purple glasses and dirty blonde pony tail. Other than that I recommend for the time being if your a Med patient to walk in dont online order it’s a work in progress.. quality of bud is very good and I usually shop earlier in the day with no issues I don’t recommend going later on at night like I did tonight or you may be cursed out by the immature associate for being an online order.
c........n
February 2, 2021
How the mighty have fallen. First I wanna say the bud tenders are always amazing! Been going to bloom for over 2 years because their deals were great! $50 for 12 joints, $125 full zips and the buy 2 get one free deals kept me coming back every time. Since they’ve started the recreational use they stopped EVERY single deal! 9$ a joint!? Are u guys crazy? $125 HALF zips??? Needless to say I’m pulling out of all 3800 of my points and never coming back. Also to the potato headed security guard that was extremely disrespectful to all the people waiting in line, you should be ashamed. If we don’t wish to order online we shouldn’t be hassled about it!!! No one likes being looked down on! Calling people “PC’s” for holding up the line? Then hire more people! Very rude security guard =(.
J........9
January 29, 2021
DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY HERE!!! The quality of flower isn't good here. Everything smells pretty earthy and weak even the platinum flower is full of stems and dry with no smell. I was at work so I made on online order very early in the day and recieved the "Order is ready" text a little while after but when I arrived to pick up they told me that only one of the strains I ordered was in my bag (the one that had been on the menu for nearly a month) but the better and fresher strain I reserved wasn't. So I showed them my order receipt and confirmation email with the items I had reserved hours ago and they even had the same info in their system but they didn't know what to say, they just said "sorry we just sold the last of that one a bit ago." I told them "I know you just had some because my brother just came in and bought an eighth of that one less than an hour ago from here and I told my brother that I had an online order and reserved that one earlier." So I know that it wasn't a mistake that it wasn't in my bag. I feel that they purposely didn't put the better strain in my bag from the beginning or they took it out to sell it when I didn't show up quick enough. They didn't even try to make things right or make me feel better, they just went about it like it was on me, so I had to choose something else if I wanted to. I'll never return to Bloom Peoria again to give this place my business. Totally not worth it! Also, I am a medical card holder but they are pushing medical patients to the side to accommodate the recreational users. That's totally not acceptable.
t........7
January 26, 2021
Wow just wow is all I can say! Rec was approved and us medical became nothing now. I came in last night and was highly disappointed in how everything was ran. You were not prepare to take on recreational and you push medical to the side. Let’s start off with my first impression of walking up. There were no signs at all to explain where you wanted anyone. There was a recreational line and no line for medical...... that’s because I was told if we didn’t have an online we would have to sit in that long line that wasn’t moving. Luckily I did put in an online....( which honestly online order or not we shouldn’t be pushed back to the end of a recreational line). The security guy checked to make sure I had a card and asked if I had an order in before I could enter. The girl behind me who also was medical was told she couldn’t enter unless she had a online order..... she was medical with no order which that never mattered in the past!!! She even tried putting in an online order just to be able to enter and surprise surprise it wasn’t working so she was told she had to go to the back of the rec line. The security guard kept escorting her out saying if she didn’t have an online she wasn’t allowed in. When did medical become nothing and we’re not even allowing in but recreational doesn’t have to prove anything. That is just the first issue..... I’m allowed to go straight back because I have an online order and so I waiting I hear them tell the lady before me her online order is not in system it went to the Phx location and that she needs to go back to the front. I then get up and told they don’t have an order for me and the same thing my order when to Phx not peoria so I now have to go back to the front and reorder. I wait and wait and wait. No one is helping me I’m standing there with all 3 employees staring but nothing. They couldn’t tell who was helped who was rec or medical. I then ask after all 3 are not helping anyone if I was going to be helped. They lady started treating me like I was rec asking for all my information I said I’m medical and explained the issue why I was back at front. She then went and got manager because the order was gone. Um na shit they just told me that I just explained that to you I just want to freaking order again. Manager is then explaining the order to phx till I said regardless of where the order went or why the heck it’s down am I able to freaking buy he said yes. They then let 3 more people of rec in and I heard one guy say that that was to much and he said no she doesn’t count she is over there. I was then again pushed to the side so the rec people could be helped. Finally it was my time to freaking order I told the lady exactly what I wanted and she went down the whole list of what was on hand. I finally am in the back and paying and lady employee was actually sweet enough to check back on me and make sure the issue I was having was resolved. I told her yes but this needed to be figured out as medical is being push to the side. I said we were told this wouldn’t affect us. I said I would have never voted for it. She said he husband feels the same. I know it will take time. But that was a shit show last night and it would have all been prevented if you put medical line in and didn’t put rec before us. My 5-10 min online order took an hour to receive. This is unacceptable to medical patients and I’m sure you will have more upset if you continue push us to the back. Medical people were just leaving because they couldn’t get in.
S........1
January 30, 2021
Garbage service! Medical patients are tossed to the curb! I placed a order twice and both times were cancelled!? I was in the area and drove by ... separated lines for online orders and other lines is for patients and recreational. Why have a online order line if orders aren't being filled?? Think smartly>>Patients/Online orders line and the other for recreational. Too many issues with this place that I will never spend another dollar!
k........2
January 30, 2021
Verified Shopper
Used to be excellent as a Medical Card holder: great service, great product, great prices. Then 8 days ago recreational users changed everything and what used to feel like family is gone. Now they have people circling the parking lot and no product. Good luck with that
B........4
April 6, 2021
$65 for a tru Infusion 8th. No where in the valley other than bloom is it that expensive. You have got to be joking with that outrageous price!! Lost a customer. That price is INSULTING!
t........p
February 3, 2021
Verified Shopper
Downhill fast. No care for MMJ patients now.
C........7
April 12, 2021
Verified Shopper
Lol at all these one star reviews. I guess you get what you pay for with minimum wage management.
P........s
February 3, 2021
Oh where to begin- first the security guard had a very poor attitude- thought it would funny to mess with people who were waiting to pick up orders, and then pulled the ‘it’s just a joke bro’ when I got upset. He then made a huge HIPPA violation by shouting out my last name into his walkie to ‘verify my order’ even though he had already seen my card and my ‘ready’ text. The manager didn’t seem too concerned about the attitude or professionalism of security, and seemed unbothered by a HIPPA violation that could result in fines to the company if pursued. Terrible service, won’t be going back.
A........e
February 6, 2021
Horrible customer services I am a medical patient , I called 3 times for the girl to hang up in me asked why is she hanging up me and she hung up again. HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE. Learn how to communicate if you don’t have something just learn how TO COMMUNICATE.
B........n
March 16, 2021
Everything about this place sucks. The sign on the building looks cool but I promise that’s it. Don’t waste your time or money on the platinum shelf because it’s garbage. If you like to roll the dice for 60 bucks go for it. For the true cannabis connoisseur this place is NOT where it’s at. I was also waiting patiently and got skipped twice and put behind 2 other Rex shoppers that got checked in after me. This is my last time coming here. I’m glad I didn’t waste my money this time.
C........1
March 13, 2021
Coworkers leaving 5 stars for their employees. It’s not a 5stars. The bud and representatives are terrible. The runtz it’s not the real runtz and to be honest it’s not worth your time going there it’s other dispensaries around that are WAY BETTER then these guys for sure. They short you on you purchase because they don’t scale it in front. They shorted me a .7 terrible business I swear to god. And if you paying top $ go somewhere else
T........r
March 21, 2021
firstly, 80 to 90% of the five star reviews on here are fake and made by employees or coerced . with all of the advancements in weed and extraction it's pretty pathetic that bloom is putting out absolute garbage in both areas. avoid this place at all costs.
S........4
July 3, 2020
botchy dispensary, deals aren't worth it, managers are non existent, have you EVER had a dispensary tell you to that "you're going to have to cure your ounce before opening it"?!? so what the hell is this Papa Murphy's?! just here to get some flower that is immediately smokeable, didn't think that should be such a hard time at a "dispensary"?? get ur sh** together
B........4
January 24, 2021
I started going to this place it has been pretty good. Then I went in I was twelve cents short ( could ran to truck ) this girl yes girl going to yell with like four five guys standing back there can I take twelve cents from tip jar she short teal rude ! They ignored her than another guy came out yeah she’s like yeah but let’s not make it habit cause we won’t do it again!!! I go to my truck almost I. tears over .12 cents I get it go give it to guard to give to her so she won’t die with out .12 cents. My God hire better help
D........3
April 8, 2021
Quality is always trash here! Over priced when they do have decent stuff!
D........4
June 25, 2021
Honestly my biggest issues with this dispensary is their bud is way overpriced and doesn’t look that good, or taste well. Their shatter is trash (echo). The thing that kept me coming was they had the best deal for haze & main chocolate. Now we don’t get that deal. They do nothing but med/rec combined deals that are an absolute joke. Why would I want a free timeless head band with a purchase of $100 or more? That’s trash. You went from giving us deals on product to throwing shit in our bags. Med patients made your business. Ever since rec prices have drastically risen across the board. The type of customers that come in now are just trash of the street. Shouldn’t have to watch ghetto boy and his gf making out in public with your staff standing right next to us and not saying shit about it. You guys wanted rec. congrats you got it, but maybe treat us med patients better and not like some dog shit in the grass.
d........3
February 25, 2021
love the employees leaving 5 star reviews for their coworkers, come on now...be better.
v........r
February 10, 2021
Been a customer for two years and went be today for the first time since adult use became legal. I gotta say it was very off putting to find out there is no longer a shake special. The last time I was there I was told I qualified for a free eighth with my points now you've changed the point structure so I no longer qualify until I spend more money. The security guard doesn't seem to have the best attitude. Definitely will not be coming here as much if at all anymore.
d........6
April 15, 2021
I used to love it there but they stopped doing deal on the shatter and gemz so I'm not going back anytime soon
C........0
January 4, 2021
Verified Shopper
After last night it’s truly fuck this place. They sold me an 8th for 40 that was supposed to be their top shelf. This shit don’t even taste nor smell like weed. You mfs slanging cbd
L........n
February 28, 2021
they had alright bud and great prices until rec became a thing. prices went way up and the service went way down.
K........c
February 18, 2021
you get a whole lot of stems in your bags👎