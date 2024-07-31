Curaleaf - Rochester
About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Rochester

Curaleaf Rochester is NOW OPEN! Serving Medical patients. Curaleaf Rochester Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe, and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD &amp; THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf, Grassroots, and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs.

532 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY
License MM1006D
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

