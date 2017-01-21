DISPENSARY
P........e
January 21, 2017
I always go to bloom Tucson because they have good prices and good customer service. But I went on Jan. 11th when their computers were down, and I accidentally asked for more than I had the cash to pay for. When my bud tender told me the total I said I needed to take an item off and I was sorry but then she took the flower back and I could literally hear a guy around the corner loudly complaining about having to fix the order and that it was my fault for the mistake. Yeah it was my fault for thinking I had a little more cash than I did but it was a mistake and it's really uncool that he was complaining about me while I could hear him. If they're having a bad day because of the computers, I get it, but at least wait until I'm gone to complain about me. Seriously that's so rude to do to your customers.
j........h
June 22, 2017
Slowwwwww staff. New people behind the desk every time I go. Usually about a 30 minute wait. They could definitely benefit from streamlining their operations and retaining and training staff. You are discouraged from going in the back to view the product before purchasing, instead they encourage you to pick something blindly from menus at the front desk (with no THC content info) as the customer line becomes longer behind you as you hastily make a decision. Product is average but the price on flower is good!
m........4
October 24, 2017
When compared to others the shop it was not a pleasant experience. The line moves slow, I waited an hour. The staff was not as knowledgeable or passionate as I’m use to experiencing. I guess that is compensation for the lower prices. As a new patient, there was no real background information collected to understand the effect I needed. I was to pick against three categories. Even with doing my homework ahead of time the choices can be overwhelming. Especially when I thought I knew what I wanted then the items are out of stock. I thought I’d receive recommendations of comparable items or even when an available items would be back in stock. Not a good impression.
r........0
May 16, 2017
I like that they have lots of products but the atmosphere was super uncomfortable
1........r
May 23, 2017
I can't answer for other locations of Bloom but the Tucson locations menu is not updated accurately. I have been there 3x in as many days and products listed on the website have not been in stock. I was even told "That's why you should call ahead", yet no one answers the phone! The reception, your first contact with a Bloom employee has always been dismissive. The employees do not seem to know what is going on.
p........l
April 26, 2017
This location often displays things on their menu that they do not have. They have an online ordering system that is utterly worthless. I've placed online orders at 9 am only to come by 8 hours later, to the dispensary not having the order ready, not having the product ordered online, and having to wait an additional 45 minutes to get my order. The price may be the lowest in Tucson, but so is the quality of service as well as the level of organization and attention to detail. I have been using this dispensary less and less since I have had MMJ card. I probably won't be using this dispensary anymore.
j........r
September 8, 2017
worst customer service I've experienced at a dispenserary I'll only go back if it's a last or rushed choice! the employees suck
O........o
April 26, 2017
I will not be back. Every male employee I've interacted with was completely unhelpful and not even trying to sell me stuff. Each time I ask for something it's "Is that it?" instead of "What else can I get for you?" Only buy things from here that they can't screw up like edibles. All the flower I have bought was disappointing and not even cured correctly most times. It really takes a lot to make someone like me to NOT be excited about $6 and $7.50 grams but they did it. You're better off smoking cooking shake. As a last note, if you do decide to check this place out check your bag before leaving. They stiffed me on edibles before and I'm not the only one.
i........2
June 16, 2017
This place is horrible, the budtenders are even more worse and as far as products it's decent but definitely wouldn't go back
b........2
February 25, 2021
prop 207 sucks....just because it passed dont mean that med prices gotta be hiked to $60 a 1/8 smh....make it $60 a quarter zip and the shop would get more business
w........0
September 19, 2017
I like the product, LOVE the prices, but I HATE the way every time I go for something, they're out of it when I get there. You guys need to update your menu a LOT MORE FREQUENTLY if you're selling out of eighths that fast.
N........y
July 8, 2017
The staff is amazing and friendly, the strains are high quality. I have yet to find a bad strain through them. They offer a point system so you can use your points for free product. The prices are unbelievable especially considering the high quality. You pay as little as $6/gram and as much as $7.50/gram. If you haven't been here before I recommend going. Its by far the best dispensary in Tucson. (I've been to 7 different dispensaries and bloom is still the best in my opinion.)
F........6
December 22, 2017
Very slow!!!!!
s........2
September 26, 2017
quite an enjoyable experience in the lobby the custom is usually very friendly. inside the dispensary it's nice and quiet and stress free, the staff is knowledgeable and friendly, and bloom has some of the best deals there are. only thing I'd change is the whole pre packaged flower thing, we customers feel better watching it weighed out by hand :)
b........1
May 15, 2017
Upon approaching the counter, there are dozens of petri dishes with different stains of cannabis. He told me I could smell them, and when I did I realized they all smelled the same; like hay. Will never go back.
N........2
April 29, 2017
Poor poor poor... Have had issues with their system being down or your info needs updated. I have had to prove I am a vet several times.. the last time I went I was told there was nothing in the system that said I was a veteran. They needed my dd214 again to put in. I was upset.. I asked them how many times was this going to happen.. the guy was rude.. I told him I was going to report him to management and he said so what.. go ahead... When I spoke with management they said they had been hacked in January well how many of us patients were told our info was compromised... I thought we were suppose to be told someone got our info and wiped out there system again... She became so upset with me and told me I could never come back... No loss to me.. at least I will be treated with respect and be informed elsewhere.. I have had to many bad experiences at Bloom. Be careful. Check what they give you BEFORE you leave. You will be told it's your fault if they give you something you did not order but gave you something else... If I could give NO stars I would......
Z........p
October 9, 2016
one of the worst experiences I've ever had while at a business. The front desk lady was extremely rude, not even making eye contact, even while I am the first to say "hi", meanwhile the entire staff looks wide-eyed at me while watching the U of A game on tv. The counter person was equally vacant as she asks me want I want as to what I'd like to see or was looking for. I've worked 17+ in customer service and I was completely blown away at my experience here. My opinion? the price break on flower isn't worth sacrificing good quality service.
J........3
March 3, 2021
I cannot attest for the quality however I can attest that I waited a half an hour in line the medical line only to be told that I needed to move to the back of a another line that was super long. You guys have dealt with medical patients in 2009 and they should be your first priority. Now at 9 at night I'm attempting to find a different dispensary open in town because I could not wait another two hours in line and that's straight-up not cool also the security guard tonight was not very helpful and got super uncomfortably close to me
c........2
February 6, 2021
I've been coming to Bloom for a couple of years now and it's been solid. Now with the rec crowd, the actual Med Card carrying members like myself are forced to wait in the same BS line with the rec users... What the hell, whats the benefit to have an actual Med card if you're treated like everybody else? These folks are out here like it's Mardi Gras. Bruh, I just want to come and out. I'm not here to whoop it up like it's some damn house party. Dammit Bloom, get your act together, the Med card holders have been loyal to this site and now it's time for your company to show us some loyalty. I know at the end of the day you don't care and will not miss any of the Med card folks because you have your new shiny toy... Good luck with that!
A........1
February 11, 2021
Its hit or miss if the flowers DRY or not. They got 2 lines. Online order AND Medical the other is walkins. The wait is WAY LONG and I disagree with medical being thrown in with online order line. Waited almost 2 hours to get my online order with medical card! They need a BETTER SYSTEM. They also keep raising their prices. I used to drive to this dispensary all the time(AN HOUR DRIVE) but since prices are going up and wait line is so LONG and takes forever even as a medical card holder....this dispensary isn't worth it anymore.
M........e
December 21, 2017
This was my first dispensary experience. Having the cheapest prices in Tucson, I wanted to start here and see what "the cheapest" weed was like and build up from there (if i needed to). I was in the waiting area with about 6 or 7 other people at 11:30am in a Tuesday. All walks of life joined me that day some louder and more noticeable than others but good vibes from everyone! Went to the back quickly and was helped by a friendly bud tender who didn't rush me, had great suggestions and made my first dispensary run a success! Great first time patient deals in addition to already great prices. I don't prefer prepackaged but definitely get some great highs from these buds. The cheapest prices in town are going to draw in all different kinds of folks, its also going to mean that you aren't staying at the Ritz Carlton, you're staying at the nice modest Comfort Inn. Don't expect anything fancy and be open to friendly conversation from other patients ;) Happy with my experience at Bloom and have been back multiple times with equally enjoyable experiences each time.
M........8
February 3, 2021
I have been going to Bloom for 3 years. 99% of my purchases have been made through that store. I went today 2/3 and they are making their medical card holders stand in an hour long line with the recreational clients. I don't know about any one else but I paid good money for my medical card and feel like we, as card holders, deserve that extra treatment. I will not go back to Bloom until they make their patients a priority again.
d........9
July 4, 2017
Staff is very friendly. Everything I've tried is top notch. There's always something different for me to try.
b........a
August 23, 2017
They send out specials via text and then dont honor them. Done with them.