Poor poor poor... Have had issues with their system being down or your info needs updated. I have had to prove I am a vet several times.. the last time I went I was told there was nothing in the system that said I was a veteran. They needed my dd214 again to put in. I was upset.. I asked them how many times was this going to happen.. the guy was rude.. I told him I was going to report him to management and he said so what.. go ahead... When I spoke with management they said they had been hacked in January well how many of us patients were told our info was compromised... I thought we were suppose to be told someone got our info and wiped out there system again... She became so upset with me and told me I could never come back... No loss to me.. at least I will be treated with respect and be informed elsewhere.. I have had to many bad experiences​ at Bloom. Be careful. Check what they give you BEFORE you leave. You will be told it's your fault if they give you something you did not order but gave you something else... If I could give NO stars I would......