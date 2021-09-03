DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Weed Street
Chicago, IL
4.2(20 reviews)
20 Reviews of Curaleaf - Weed Street
4.2(20)
4.3
Quality
4.1
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
S........0
September 3, 2021
Travis was awesome assisting me 09/01/20201 I give a 5 star rating for this place it s my new permanent. Store i recommend this ace to ally friends
g........7
May 20, 2022
Very helpful staff but the manager is extremely - almost unbelievably rude if there is an issue with your order.
D........5
August 16, 2022
Amazing staff helped answer all of my questions. I went in looking for just a little bit of sativa concentrate and the budtender who came to me had everything ready and helped find the right strain for the weekend very efficiently. When it came time to check out there was quite a few customers but the line kept moving steadily, my order was processed and I was out the door in no time at all.
q........9
October 12, 2021
First of let’s talk distance! I literally live 15 minutes away from Sunnyside walking!!! I walk an hour to Curaleaf and back , which is a two hour trip!!!! Cure leaf is AWESOME! Never no issues,no two Buildings no rude security guards,and Great customer service and experience! Cureleaf is the TRUTH! Prices are always competitive and the staff is super friendly even their security guards are awesome what else can you ask for! Maybe sunny side needs to be more like Curaleaf!!!! And they wouldn’t lose too many customers!!!!! THE TRUTH HURTS
d........u
October 22, 2021
Verified Shopper
This was a wonderful shopping experience. Great menu and selection! Super friendly and knowledgeable staff with a quick line! I also love how they display product in store for you to browse. Definitely will shop here again!
d........w
September 27, 2022
My favorite dispensary in the city. Great vibe in the shop and they have the most reasonable prices around.
j........2
September 25, 2020
Super nice and professional - beautiful space. Good product inventory. If you make a reservation on IHeartJane, you have to go and pick it up at that hour time slot. I went a few hours later, and they voided the reservation, just a heads up.
L........s
September 9, 2020
Great customer service and great products!
C........9
October 8, 2020
Did not like/or understand why walk-ins have limited options vs. ordering online... Other than that great spot! Friendly staff
j........7
September 20, 2020
Beautiful place and very convenient location to old town!
F........n
August 8, 2020
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Staff takes time to answer questions and make sure you are well-informed.
n........2
October 3, 2020
Product is mislabeled. Actual product is live sauce and is lower in THC content. The sauce was obviously stored upside down because it ended up all over the sides and on the cap. Don't fall for it.
l........r
May 18, 2023
D ( Dee) she didn't tell me how to spell her name. Was extremely helpful, she was kind. she took her time, explained products to me. Listened to my needs and why I medically needed product not recreationally needed it. she didn't push me towards a certain item. She gave me options and listened to my needs regarding gluten-free and dairy-free items. My cashier was extremely helpful. there was an error on my ticket and I was overcharged and the cashier quickly resolved. she was sweet. she didn't get flustered and kept her cool. their products seem to be on the higher price of what I'm used to from where I buy and the variety isn't as much as what I'm used to, but their environments very calm, relaxed and very secure by felt very safe in the environment and that's important.
b........o
July 15, 2023
average at best
C........0
May 15, 2024
First time discount 50%off new customers at this location can’t beat that and quality on this flower left me speechless definitely top tier 💨⛽️
L........6
January 14, 2021
I love it here! Great people and great selection! They said they’re expanding the building soon and I can’t wait. Remember to pre order a night before or early in the morning to buy off their large menu. The walk in menu is a little bit limited because the (temporary) limited space
h........n
November 13, 2024
Just had the chill one really feel it in the body. Perfect for athletes looking to get off your feet and relax on the couch.
r........9
November 29, 2022
This shop is awesome, everybody super happy and helpful. I have a med license but still shop here because their sales home close to medical price. Every staff member has been professional, fun, and engaging. Last night I had Zoe as my cannabis sommelier. I think the term bud tender is lame. Sommelier however says we are professional. Anyway it was nice talking with another indica lover. Don’t get me wrong I like Sunnyside medical as well but Curaleaf Weed St, is the bomb. Staff, cost, quality yep great!
m........f
May 25, 2024
This place has not parking. Placed an order online, people were walking in getting their order before me. Thumbs down
A........3
April 24, 2021
Please be aware that Curaleaf bought this location (formerly Windy City Cannabis) in March 2021. All the reviews you see prior to March 2021 are for Windy City, NOT Curaleaf. I was a loyal Windy City customer and this was my first time shopping since the buyout, and the first time ever I've shopped with Curaleaf. I was not impressed. The user friendly website and menu are gone. 2 confusing menus that don't really tell you what's available when is awful. I pre-ordered and that seemed to go smoothly, until I went to pick it up. So they still make you line up outside, 6 feet apart, which is great. However, they then let everybody inside without regard for safety protocols. I felt very unsafe with how many people were in there, crowded into groups. Nobody was welcoming or smiling or helpful. They messed up my order when ringing me up so they threw in a cheesy lighter and some terrible stickers to make up for it. Windy City was customer first, classy, and wonderful, with great selection and prices. Curaleaf is awful all around and I won't go back unless I have no other options. The product itself is fine (although selection is limited and you can't search for flower by size/quantity anymore you have to comb through everything manually), but I can get product elsewhere for a much better experience with people who actually care about their customers.