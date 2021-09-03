Please be aware that Curaleaf bought this location (formerly Windy City Cannabis) in March 2021. All the reviews you see prior to March 2021 are for Windy City, NOT Curaleaf. I was a loyal Windy City customer and this was my first time shopping since the buyout, and the first time ever I've shopped with Curaleaf. I was not impressed. The user friendly website and menu are gone. 2 confusing menus that don't really tell you what's available when is awful. I pre-ordered and that seemed to go smoothly, until I went to pick it up. So they still make you line up outside, 6 feet apart, which is great. However, they then let everybody inside without regard for safety protocols. I felt very unsafe with how many people were in there, crowded into groups. Nobody was welcoming or smiling or helpful. They messed up my order when ringing me up so they threw in a cheesy lighter and some terrible stickers to make up for it. Windy City was customer first, classy, and wonderful, with great selection and prices. Curaleaf is awful all around and I won't go back unless I have no other options. The product itself is fine (although selection is limited and you can't search for flower by size/quantity anymore you have to comb through everything manually), but I can get product elsewhere for a much better experience with people who actually care about their customers.