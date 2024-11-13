DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Weed Street
Leafly List Winner
Last updated:
Shop Smokiez Edibles at Curaleaf - Weed Street
Sponsored by Smokiez Edibles
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Weed Street
See all locations
Curaleaf Weed Street Dispensary located in Chicago, Illinois is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Grassroots and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. Medical patients receive 15% off regular-priced items every day at recreational locations!
Leafly member since 2020
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
leafly list awards
- 2024 Leafly List Winner
Hours and Info (CT)
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Available until Monday at 9pm CT
Photos of Curaleaf - Weed Street
Promotions at Curaleaf - Weed Street
Updates from Curaleaf - Weed Street
20 Reviews of Curaleaf - Weed Street
write a review
4.3
Quality
4.1
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
see all reviews
h........n
November 13, 2024
m........f
May 25, 2024
C........0
May 15, 2024
b........o
July 15, 2023