just now, This is not my first time here, but it is my last. Nancy is a Karen ! I read other reviews and its always her, I decided I can't go back. My husband has complained about her as well she has a nasty attitude towards me and my family EVERYTIME NO SMILE AND SHE HAS TO CREATE A NEW ACCOUNT AND CAN'T USE POINTS EVERYTIME 7 VISITS OR MORE, SO I SAID FORGET THE POINTS AND SHE STILL HAD A PROBELM. SHE IS A PROBLEM CREATOR. I say this after being a faithful customer since Nov 2018 when this place was called the underground. The vibe was fun, there was a food guy outside, I liked this place. Nancy is always in overdrive, she never smiles, she can never find a account and she is the manager. I asked her 4 times to ring me up, she had my ID , phone number and I had my card in my hand but she keeps talking. I try to let people go in front of me so I don't have to deal with her at all. Its sad she is a manager, maybe that's why its never happy. Never a upbeat feel, this lady gets on my nerves every time it's something, she cant find the account, she has to make a new account, she is sorry. I told her forget points ring me up !!!!! She had my ID and everything so the one and only reason she did not ring me up until I cussed at her is because she is a Karen and I will Never return to that store. That's what I told Nate after returning to the store to ask her name, she told this man something about a customer. They need to be fired and the store needs to be reborn its so sad. I know the other workers want a better environment, it use to be fun and happy . Now its just a Karen with a issue last 7 times I have been to that store. You lost a great customer. Please keep an eye out , I'm sure you have and will get more complaints. Do something and fire her and hire and happy people person with customer service skills and maybe you wont continue to loose customers.