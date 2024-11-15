Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Western
*Seniors (55+) get a 10% discount!!!* * *Locals get a 10% Off Discount!!** *Veterans get a 20% discount! *Sheriff Card Holders get a 30% Discount!!** *Industry members get a 30% Off Discount!!** Curaleaf Western Dispensary located in Las Vegas is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis and Medical products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. Welcome to Curaleaf Welcome to our home. Where the grass is not just greener, it’s better. Some people walk in knowing what they’re looking for— a tincture to ease the pain or perhaps a flower to make the day brighter. Then there are those who walk in curious, ready to start their journey with this ancient plant. Whatever your reason is, we’re happy you’re here, honored to be your guides. We’re here to figure out what works for you, with you. After all, cannabis is not one-size-fits-all. So, ask us anything. There’s no such thing as a bad question — only people passing knowledge under one roof. Make yourself at home. Let’s talk about cannabis. And let our confidence become yours. About Us. We're Cultivators- Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants. We’re Creators- While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all. So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats. We’re “People” People- Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything. We’re Matchmakers- This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone. We’re Here to Guide You- Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.