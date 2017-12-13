This place never has what's on the menu... How can you run out in an hour after a menu update? I asked about this, considering this happens almost every time I go here and the budtender said they haven't had the product for 2 days but should be back in stock tomorrow.... I went back the next day and still on the menu but not in stock.. they are using there menus to get people to come in even though they don't have the products listed. I hope a lawyer takes these people to court for false advertising... This place is garbage. FYI no other place in town does this. Would never recommend thats place to no one.