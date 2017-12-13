313 Reviews of Curaleaf - Western
4.7(313)
December 13, 2017
Funny how they put this update on the site about lower.prices but yet I got charged $1 more for prerolls that is posted for $8 on the site??? Acres Cannabis PRICE ALERT!!! We've LOWERED OUR PRICES! Check us out in store and get the full Acres expreience! How is that a LOWERED price???
August 20, 2017
Love this place have been there a few times and have never been disappointed. It's clean and the staff is amazing and the product and prices are the best. It's my go to place!!
June 8, 2017
This is my new go-to spot. staff is a-1, prices are the bomb and the hours are kool too. Ill be soon very soon thanks
January 29, 2018
I hit several dispensaries this week (all good), but this is my favorite. Quality herb, clean space, and friendly budtenders.
July 4, 2017
Rara Rivera (bud tender) was great and very helpful.
November 14, 2017
Ive been a Nevada card holder for 5 years. These guys are top notch. Best prices I've seen since rec started and it's the fastest service I've ever had at a weed store. Staff is always friendly and easy going.
July 2, 2017
DUE TO RECREATIONAL SALES THIS PLACE NO LONGER OFFERS $20 EIGHTS!!!! THE ACTUALLY RAISED ALL THEIR PRICES!!! NOW ITS $40 AN EIGHT REGARDLESS OF THC LEVELS...VERY DISAPPOINTING TO SEE MEDICAL PATIENTS HAVE TO PAY MORE BECAUSE OF RECREATIONAL....
July 2, 2017
Ramone is awesome....will definitely come see him again!!!
August 21, 2017
very friendly staff. I love this place.
November 13, 2017
Out of tower here, heard locals say this was the place. Dos Llaves helped me out with excellent customer service. Choices we’re limited, but understood it’s Veterans Day weekend. I walked out of there with a bagful of goodies to share, which is a motto they follow, as I’m sure we all do. What a great experience being treated in a kind and professional manner. I WILL BE BACK!!!!
January 17, 2018
Acres Cannabis is the Premier Vegas Cannabis Experience. From their diverse products to their hall of cannabis history and terpine research, Acres is where it's at for tourists and locals who need their flower. I never go wrong when I swing into Acres after work. Friendly and highly knowledgeable staff and the best prices in town. Thank you Acres Cannabis and friends.
June 14, 2017
Everyone was friendly and knowledgeable great place to shop My favorite dispensary in Vegas
January 11, 2018
This place never has what's on the menu... How can you run out in an hour after a menu update? I asked about this, considering this happens almost every time I go here and the budtender said they haven't had the product for 2 days but should be back in stock tomorrow.... I went back the next day and still on the menu but not in stock.. they are using there menus to get people to come in even though they don't have the products listed. I hope a lawyer takes these people to court for false advertising... This place is garbage. FYI no other place in town does this. Would never recommend thats place to no one.
June 7, 2017
Great location! It has a speak easy feel to it!
June 1, 2017
New spot, gotta check it out. wide variety, good peoples in back, super fire chicks up front. See the man Keke for your needs and questions, bet! -N13
August 4, 2017
Loved it here, thanks for the birthday love
July 2, 2017
Was awsome people great service! Definitely be back multiple strains and companies. All 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
July 2, 2017
If you ever come to acres cannabis talk to Ramon great guy good service and positive vibes....
July 2, 2017
Everyone is so super sweet and helpful, this is a definite stop when picking up flower :-)
August 23, 2018
I went in this morning after calling on the phone about a $40 mix and match quarter deal to ask which strains were included in the deal. The young lady was polite and listed all the strains and the potency. She never mentioned a mistake in the online ad about the price. When I arrived and waited for 20 minutes in line and was told the online ad was wrong and the price would be $50 for the quarter. The budtender simply said the ad was wrong. I feel your dispensary should honor all advertised prices and should operate with integrity and honesty.
July 2, 2017
I understand yesterday for being the first day of recreational was hecktic , sold out of a lot top choices obviously but as a 2 year medical patient that was one of the worst customer service I have received from a fella "budtender" named necko .
June 23, 2017
Stopped by and picked up some very good flower for a very low price, this is so far the lowest prices for the quality of flower around.my new 1 stop shop.
March 13, 2018
I loved it here, it has a hot topic-y vibe, they have rock music playing and the budtenders are sweethearts, products have been amazing!
June 23, 2017
Acres is my new favorite dispensary! The whole place is very clean and organized. I was helped by Nico and JL who were both very friendly and knowledgeable in helping me decide what to get. The prices are amazing and they had samples of some chocolate bar. Acres is the place to go don't waste your time going to other places.