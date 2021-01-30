First off let me say that I am a VERY loyal Swell customer, usually visiting 1-2x/week. Having said that, I feel that it lends me credibility to what I am about to say. SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE! Ever since Phoenix opened I feel that the Youngtown location has been going down hill. The new staff is very short with most of us and not very friendly as most (if not ALL) of the original staff was. That's half of what made coming to Swell so great...in addition to the AWESOME "SF" strains. Now that we're on to the meds, the quality there has gone downhill as well. This last batch of Locktite-SF I am STILL picking out seeds from and was given no warning of that. Please figure out what's wrong up north, and keep growing and providing strains like Tahoe and all will be good! I'm still going to be a Swell customer, but I've been holding this in for a minute or two. It's all out of love guys!