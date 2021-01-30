DISPENSARY
Curaleaf - Youngtown
Youngtown, AZ
s........y
January 30, 2021
Verified Shopper
All dispensaries should value original medical customers. All dispensaries should honor pricing and deals that were given to medical customers. Taking my business elsewhere. Recreational weed has ruined the business for patients.
S........Y
January 23, 2021
🖕
G........0
May 13, 2017
This is usually a very good place for medicine however Mother's Day special on Friday was completely waste of time.waited in line for 45 minutes, to get Swell flower. I was told at 9:48 they were completely out of Swell medicine after opening at 9am, I ended up getting platinum Kush and when I actually tried the medicine it was completely green , not cured in the proper manner .went through the complete eighth and I am still waiting to feel the affects of the medicine ,not good. Swell employees did not update their menu from 12 till closing they actually left on the menu that they were still selling Swell flower which they did not have, shame on you Swell
s........0
August 12, 2021
Idk why us med patients are only getting a 10% discount now.... The 20% was so helpful especially towards concentrates now its like we are barely able to save with 10% that's not a discount honestly. The Pre Rolls were horrible legit chemical taste.. idk might start going somewhere else honestly.
S........5
May 26, 2017
since the Swells organization has expanded the Youngstown store has gone from the only place I go, to a frustrating experience. service times are much long due to quality of staff training which has dropped significantly. online ordering system has multiple issues. staff spends more time talking to each than staff. Very disappointed.
a........4
October 16, 2017
I spent years going to Swell and now I will never set foot inside their stores again!! All because of one employee that ruined it all for me. Good or bad review it should be posted! This is the 4th time I tried to post my review. Very disgusted with a certain individual. You don't have to report this review cause it's clean. Hahah.
d........e
January 29, 2021
Med customers always go to the front of the line? BS, why did your security guard send me to the back of the line with the rec customers? I will never come here again, guess you forgot the customers that MADE you.
a........3
March 29, 2018
I am so Disappointed with Swell. just last year i was goung there daily for their $30 eighths W/Tax. Strains like MK Ultra and Afgooey both about 24%...now Swell wholesales the high quality and sticks us with (cheap)"guest strains". Used to be my favorite.😕
s........y
January 30, 2021
A........5
January 3, 2017
Updated review: I had the worst experience here last time I came, none of the budtenders displayed any basic knowledge regarding any of the strains, and came at me in almost a suspicious way when I asked if I could pull up Leafly to look up some strains, and didn't allow me to (other dispos do, so long as they know). Honestly, whoever is managing this location needs to rid themselves of 95% of their staff.. It all seems like random teenagers from Craigslist or Indeed that just like pot and are not medical patients, and show absolutely no knowledge about things like CBD, different conditions strains may help with, the different varieties of terpenes that each strain has a tendency towards.. extremely unimpressed. Take your business elsewhere.
w........9
January 4, 2017
First off let me say that I am a VERY loyal Swell customer, usually visiting 1-2x/week. Having said that, I feel that it lends me credibility to what I am about to say. SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE! Ever since Phoenix opened I feel that the Youngtown location has been going down hill. The new staff is very short with most of us and not very friendly as most (if not ALL) of the original staff was. That's half of what made coming to Swell so great...in addition to the AWESOME "SF" strains. Now that we're on to the meds, the quality there has gone downhill as well. This last batch of Locktite-SF I am STILL picking out seeds from and was given no warning of that. Please figure out what's wrong up north, and keep growing and providing strains like Tahoe and all will be good! I'm still going to be a Swell customer, but I've been holding this in for a minute or two. It's all out of love guys!
r........2
April 2, 2021
they just keep raising there prices
T........a
May 23, 2021
All of the flower is dry, bad tasting, and looks bad in the prepacked jars with shake at the bottom. They should be ashamed to sell product so inferior to literally every other place in the city. High prices bad meds good service.
r........2
February 5, 2021
I get the whole raising prices on recreation but I actually use this for medicine and now I have to pay more cause its legal wtf im done shopping here deuces
w........n
February 13, 2021
Been coming here since the old swell days used to be my favorite dispensary, since they sold out to curaleaf. the bud has gone downhill. And if your a medical patient don’t go here they don’t prioritize med patients and raise the prices for us medical patients. y’all never have anything in stock even when you send me a text message about your deals and show up 1 hour later don’t have it wtf?
L........1
November 15, 2014
great place all around
E........p
September 28, 2017
I've heard good things about Swell for years but don't live near one so hadn't had the chance to check it out. Well I finally got the chance today and this place is great!! Swell lives up to its reputation. They have a large selection of flower, which is what I came in for, and affordable prices. The flower all looked amazing. Clearly good quality and it tastes great. Service was good, my bud tender Michael was very kind and knowledgeable about their products. And they have a great new patient deal!!
r........0
October 19, 2017
awesome Rizzo is the man
d........x
April 8, 2021
World's best dust and stems for premium prices, come here if you like to get scammed. Went in for my first time and was surprised a multi-million operation sells "flower" that is just like the stuff in my closet. Never coming here again, I'd rather just not smoke at all.
8........y
September 22, 2017
Its a little hidden and small but that wats good about it. Everyone is cool and easy to talk to. The flower is always fresh. Deals almost everyday.
d........t
December 20, 2014
It's been two months since my first visit, and I am still amazed every time I come in. The staff is always amazingly courteous, helpful, and just a pleasure to see each time. The flowers are top notch and never a disappointment. I just had to write another review after my OG filled visit today. Thank you much for being so swell.
K........t
January 1, 2015
Was a chill place and the Flo was nice! All the clerks were hella cool.
p........d
December 21, 2016
sadly after many years I have to say goodbye. the location has lost its patient feel and just reminds me of high school kids out side a continent store selling pot not medication. way to many shops have quality on all there buds for $10 a gram. Loyalty can only go so far.
h........l
September 4, 2013
Bought an oz of the skywalker. Strength was ok, but a lot of stems. After getting home, I checked the weight...7 GRAMS SHORT!!! Chris did correct the problem and apologized. I however won't be returning. The quality was ok at best, price was average, but an hours drive to find a 7 gram shortage? That's quite a big oops guys?