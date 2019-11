Klint on July 11, 2019

I have been extremely happy with Curaleaf, it’s products and employees. They are the only ones I have found who offers a Compassionate Care Discount, which I find outstanding. I have been extremely pleased with their products, and they deliver too (without charge). If one hasn’t tried them yet, I would urge one to at least give them a try. They have a full line of products, including tinctures and capsules and topicals for those who prefer another method of delivery. And you won’t have to wait an hour to be served, and can shop “before” you get to the register, unlike that other place that takes so long. For every product they have, Curaleaf has a comparable product, usually for a little less money. And they have a rewards program and other discounts too.