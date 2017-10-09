Abbycook on August 2, 2019

I Ordered online for their sale at 7am when they had a full stock to select from. When I picked up my order, they said there was a computer error on one of their flower strains. It wasnt "blue widow" but actually "brandy wine". No courtesy call to let me know before completing my order, and didn't even make me aware until I questioned the strain. When I picked up my order, there wasn't any other options for me to select from. I wouldn't have picked out these strains if I were given an option. The employee was nice, apologized and offered for me to give me 25% off my next purchase (which honored the sale). Awesome. Grabbed the bud I was accidentally given and called it a day. The strains I received were Brandy wine and Afghan. I have never been so disappointed with product quality until now. At this point, I just wanted to return their bud and get my 1/4 credited to my 2.5oz monthly total and go elsewhere for my flower. The manager apologized again, offered me to keep my bud (still taken out of my monthly allotment) but give me a free 8th ($47). I agreed. Came back and bought 3 (8ths) in different strains. At curaleaf, you can't see the bud because it's all sealed in the white containers. It's a lottery of what you're getting until you've already purchased it. The 3 8ths I purchased was Taffie, OBTK, Critical. Again, terrible product quality. Very brittle, smokes harshly, breaks down terribly. Not worth it even on sale. I have now wasted 5 (8ths) of my monthly allotment at curaleaf. I'm a frequent to Trulieve and Grow Healthy, and have never received product as poor as at Curaleaf. The manager Beth was super nice and so were her employees. But after 5 different strains of very poor quality, I'm not sure I would ever try their products again. Currently contacting the state to see if they can assist. Was replied to on my Google review to contact them via email so they can resolve this issue. I did that the same day as the Google review and never heard from Curaleaf. Wanted to add, I went to Medmen last night, and their product quality was great! Cheaper tol