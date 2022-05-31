• BUY AN ORIGINALS 1/8TH GET 1G FOR $1. • BUY (3) CURE CO. 1/8TH GET 5G CURELATO FOR $1. • CURE CO. SUNNY C & PAPAYA 5G @ $30. • BUY LOWELL 7G BIG BUDS GET A INFUSED PREROLL 3PCK @ $1. • BUY A HEAVY HITTERS 1G CART GET A BATTERY FOR $1. • BUY A CONNECTED/ALIEN LABS 1G CART GET 1/2G DISP. @ $1. • BUY (2) ACE PREROLLS GET 3RD @ $1. • BUY (2) LOWELL SMOKES 1/8THS GET 3RD @ $1. • BUY (2) HOUSE WEED 1/8TH GET 3RD @ $1. • BUY (2) WCC PRODUCTS GET 1G CART FOR $1. • BUY (2) SMOKIEZ EDIBLES GET 3RD FOR $1. • BOGO ON FLAV GUMMIES. • BOGO ON KUSHY PUNCH GUMMIES. • BOGO ON MAJOR BRAND 100MG THC DRINKS. • BOGO ON MOXIE CARTS OR WAX GRAMS.

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

