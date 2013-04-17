loudatthemouth on March 19, 2016

I prefer Cure over any place I've been. Their an established business in medical services for what I believe is over 5 years now. They have a nice selection of your variety for consumption. I feel that they really try and focus on bringing the best quality product for all patient. I personally usually only get flower and wax, not to mention they have "The Clear." The employees are GREAT! Super personable and they always seem to be able to answer my question. One last thing before I wrap this review up. Being a member here is a huge plus. Every 30 day you get a 10g of wax or a 10.00 eigth, then every time you spend over 30.00 you get a stamp. 10 stamps gets you a bonus as well. Check out their website and you'll see that's where excellent medical experience begins. Cheers!