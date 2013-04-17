Carelis
Have been a fan for more then a year!
4.4
10 reviews
I can honestly say that this is by far the best dispensary I have ever been to. Ive been to at least 60 other ones and none even come close to the cure. Product and prices are top notch & everyone here are super friendly and knowledgeable keep it up cure you guys are # 1. Come check em out for yourself your missing out if you dont.
always has vape cartridges in stock. great place
ALL the budtenders are extremely nice and pleasant. The weed is also top notch and a good price
Very excited to have found this place. I went in as a first time patient and was very confused. The upbeat girl behind the counter actually listened to my needs and suggested something in every price range for me so that I could choose what I was spending instead of just being offered the most expensive as the best and only option which has happened to me many times before. I tested out the island sweet skunk and was very impressed with the great flavor and clean high. I will be back.
I prefer Cure over any place I've been. Their an established business in medical services for what I believe is over 5 years now. They have a nice selection of your variety for consumption. I feel that they really try and focus on bringing the best quality product for all patient. I personally usually only get flower and wax, not to mention they have "The Clear." The employees are GREAT! Super personable and they always seem to be able to answer my question. One last thing before I wrap this review up. Being a member here is a huge plus. Every 30 day you get a 10g of wax or a 10.00 eigth, then every time you spend over 30.00 you get a stamp. 10 stamps gets you a bonus as well. Check out their website and you'll see that's where excellent medical experience begins. Cheers!
the buds smell and look great!!! plenty of strains and lots of concentrates!
Courtney is chill
I've been a member here for almost a year now and I would never give my plants to anyone else. Best medical dispensary I've ever been too. Would never go anywhere else.
I have been a member at Cure Colorado for about two years and ever since Brad became the manager here everything has began to change for the better. The strains have become more unique and a lot better quality as well as the quantity of strains has increased. The atmosphere is like no other dispensary I've been too and the service is incredible. Ive been to almost every dispensary in Colorado and cannot compare any of them to Cure Colorado. The staff here makes you feel right at home, especially Josh. Id like to thank all of the staff for being so friendly and amazing and making each day I come in another great experience.