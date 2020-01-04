283 products
Valid 3/25/2020 – 4/1/2020
We are running weekly promotions in-store. Please call for info before coming. Stay safe and be well.
While supplies last. Cannot combine discounts. Restrictions may apply.
All Products
Bodega Bubblegum by Strane
from Strane
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bodega Bubblegum
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Secret Weapon by Harvest
from Harvest
18.97%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Chem De La Chem by Grassroots
from Grassroots
31.8%
THC
0%
CBD
La Reina de Africa
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Girl Scout Cookies by Grassroots
from Grassroots
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Cannatonic by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.8%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Carolina by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
31.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mimosa by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Jack White by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack White
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Beautiful Nightmare by Grassroots
from Grassroots
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Beautiful Nightmare
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Tally Mon by Strane
from Strane
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sunshine by SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
30.72%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Pelirroja by Grassroots
from Grassroots
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pelirroja
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sour Papaya #1 by Harvest
from Harvest
19.59%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Northern Lights by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Garlic Cookies by Grassroots
from Grassroots
36.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Black Cherry Maduro by Grassroots
from Grassroots
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Maduro
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Motor Breath by Grassroots
from Grassroots
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Motor Breath
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Gorilla Girl by 1937
from 1937 Farms
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Amherst Sour Diesel by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
DSCT (Darkstar (Chemdawg x Tangie)) by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
27.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Guice by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Guice
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Chocolate Mint OG by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
31.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
OG Kush Breath by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
32.9%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Blissful Wizard by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
30.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blissful Wizard
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
OG Limekiller by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
30.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Limekiller
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Captain's Cake by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
31.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Dr. Solomon's 10:1 CBD:THC RSO Syringe 1.0g
from Dr. Solomon's
5.3%
THC
60%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Indigo 19:1 Oral Spray 12.5ml
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$6012.5 mg
$6012.5 mg
Bubba Kush Hash by 1937
from 1937 Farms
29.99%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
White Harmony 1:1 RSO Syringe 1.0g
from verano
30.9%
THC
31.6%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Harle Tsu RSO by Verano
from verano
55.47%
THC
23.03%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Gorilla Girl Rosin by 1937
from 1937 Farms
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Moby Dick Rosin 0.5g
from 1937 Farms
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Green 1:1 Oral Spray 12.5ml
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$4512.5 mg
$4512.5 mg
CBD RSO Syringe 1.0g
from Nature's Heritage
2.5%
THC
71%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Dr. Solomon's THC RSO 1000mg
from Dr. Solomon's
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Motor Breath Wax by Grassroots
from Grassroots
0.76%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
12345 ... 8