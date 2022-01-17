I would give 10!! Stars ⭐️ if I could This is my go to spot not just cuz they have great deals or that they always have the best medicine in the industry ! It’s the people that work there that makes it the best ! It’s like walking into your neighborhood corner Bar everyone knows you by name and know what you love and they know what you don’t like ! It starts in the front with the wonderful people they have checking you in. Then you get In The back where the magic happens! Then your hooked up with most knowledgeable compassionate down to earth pharmacists that you will meet in the industry I’ve been to many of the dispensaries in Maryland DC Colorado LA Chicago etc... these guys just got a laid-back attitude that just want to help people that are suffering from whatever they’re suffering from Pain , ptsd, anxiety information you name it !they always go above and beyond what they should !Their reward system is one of the best! To all my friends @ CURI0 keep up the great work you guys are really making a difference in people’s life !! You folks have help me live a pain-free and better way of life for me and many others!! Kudos to you guys!!!💚💚💚