I have patronized Curio since the very beginning. In my opinion they are always changing, seeking ways to improve service. I have noted a couple of times when the wait seemed a bit longer but considering what we all are experiencing I expected the issue would resolve itself shortly and it did. The entire staff is very professional, knowledgeable and always eager to assist. The prices are reasonable and affordable. The products are the best quality. I could not ask for much more than that. Thanks for all you do Curio!!
I find it ridiculous that there is always a long wait time. The 3 other dispensaries nearby there is never more then a 5 minute wait.On 3 separate occasions at different times Of The day the wait was at least ha half hour. I am done with this place
I ordered a product online ~ some 25 mg Mango Ginger chews for sleep for $40 (I noted that, unlike other dispensaries, Curio indicates which edibles are sativa, and which are indica, which makes a huge difference to me.
When I got there, I discovered that they had the same edibles in 35 mg for only $25. They had no problem changing my order on the spot, and I came away with a very good deal.
I have been going to curio for a couple of years and have never been disappointed. Budtenders are knowledgeable and courteous. My only complaint would be that I wish their senior discount would start at 62 instead of 65 years old, as I am 63. LOL
Really great 180 dollar ounce deal. Placed an order for 3 blue cheeses and one cherry punch for 180. I go in and they sell my blue cheese to a guy before me. Pretty unfair considering I placed the order to reserve it. 👎🏻
Stay away. Super high prices, they tried suing the mmcc to prevent competition. Crummy brand with crummy products, they don’t even test for full cannabinoids because they’re so cheap. All they want is your money, they don’t care if your happy as long as they’re paid.
I picked up a gram of Grassroots’ Lemon Birthday Cake sugar this evening, and someone clearly stored it face down and somewhere hot. The concentrate was stuck to the top of the cap for the container, rendering most of it unusable. Given that I wasn’t able to notice the aforementioned until I got home, which was after you closed, I’m now relegated to a fraction of the medicine I paid for because of someone’s inability to follow standard storage procedures for concentrates—no other dispensary has this issue. Sort it out.
Curio was most impressive on my first time visit here today. The staff was friendly (including Marcus, who assisted me); procedures were efficient; product selection is ample and includes a larger large selection of balanced (CBD/THC) products, some of which (such as Verano's wonderful Harmony 1:1 microdose tablets) are very hard to find lately in the Baltimore area; generous discounts are offered categorically (first time patients, seniors, veterans, etc.) and daily that make the medicine more affordable, although everyday undiscounted prices are somewhat on the high side for the Baltimore market; CanPay Debit is accepted for no fee, cashless purchases; and an attached wellness store features a variety of CBD and other wellness-oriented products for people and pets. Thanks, Curio, for making my first visit here so easy and so pleasant.
Today was my first time at Curio and the budtender Ashley was AMAZING!! She was super nice and knowledgeable on all the products. I told her exactly how I was feeling and she pick the perfect products. I would definitely recommend this place for their staff, vibes and prices
This place is wack. It has become the poster boy for commercial business. Dumb expensive, people behind the counter know nothing (act like they do and act like u know nothing), raising prices constantly, NEVER any good deals. THEY JUST WANT YOUR MONEY.
Great selection and excellent service! This place offers an amazing storefront full of Cannabis supplements, topicals, paraphernalia and more as well as an on-site Spa where you can get massages and acupuncture. First time visitors get 500 bonus pts to be used for everything from bud to a massage and 20% off! And here's the REAL deal- 30 day return policy on bud if not satisfied- NO1 offers that! I wish they were closer but I'll definitely make the trip again for Curio's diverse menu. Found strains here NO1 else had.
So I used to be a big fan of curio before covid.I don’t know what’s going on but the quality isn’t the same as before.It has been more leafy that’s one thing.Second the bud is really dried out and smells like hay.When you smoke it is harsh on throat and missing terpenes .If you are spending that kind of money it should be worth it.I did research and in my opinion they are not letting it cure right.They are selling flower within a week of picking it.A big disappointment it’s been the last 5 batches I’ve had..even blissful and garlic wizard.Save your money unless you smell it and it doesn’t smell like hay smh
**Marcus** was super friendly and inviting! He provided extraordinary customer service which is really appreciated, especially in these difficult times! Definitely the best experience I have had here yet. Wonderful quality product and great deal as well! Thank you so much!!
I would give 10!! Stars ⭐️ if I could This is my go to spot not just cuz they have great deals or that they always have the best medicine in the industry ! It’s the people that work there that makes it the best ! It’s like walking into your neighborhood corner Bar everyone knows you by name and know what you love and they know what you don’t like ! It starts in the front with the wonderful people they have checking you in. Then you get In The back where the magic happens! Then your hooked up with most knowledgeable compassionate down to earth pharmacists that you will meet in the industry I’ve been to many of the dispensaries in Maryland DC Colorado LA Chicago etc... these guys just got a laid-back attitude that just want to help people that are suffering from whatever they’re suffering from Pain , ptsd, anxiety information you name it !they always go above and beyond what they should !Their reward system is one of the best! To all my friends @ CURI0 keep up the great work you guys are really making a difference in people’s life !! You folks have help me live a pain-free and better way of life for me and many others!! Kudos to you guys!!!💚💚💚
just now leaving there for my first time and not very happy in fact feel kind of anxious and horrible about myself now because of the way their staff is and customers inside the bartender was real loof barely paying attention prices are super high and when I was asking about my first time patient deal and whether I can hold it to take participation in the 15% off instead I was made fun of
