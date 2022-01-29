Veteran Owned and Operated! CyberCanna principals have been serving the Sacramento Valley as a non-profit. We are excited to come forward as an online marijuana retail delivery service and provide a gold star of excellent customer service. Our drivers have experienced budtenders and dedicated to providing outstanding friendly customer service. CyberCanna grows their own product so you can be assured you are receiving the upmost quality product. We will be offering edibles, extracts, vape supplies and flowers and many more products to come in the near future. CyberCanna is a proud sponsor involved in local charity work for underprivileged children and the homeless population. A portion of every purchase made goes directly into the community to help get the homeless off the streets and provide programs for underprivileged children and senior citizens. We offer a changing menu of Fully Tested and Certified Medical Marijuana Strains and products. Check back often or call our dispensary to see what’s new in marijuana deals!