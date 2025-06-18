DISPENSARY
D2 Dispensary Oracle Cannabis Destination + Drive Thru
D2 Dispensary Oracle Cannabis Destination + Drive Thru
About this dispensary
D2 Dispensary Oracle Cannabis Destination + Drive Thru
The D2 Dispensary is a state-licensed medical marijuana & recreational cannabis facility. We are located on Oracle Rd just South of Roger on the west side of the street. D2 features a contemporary and modern layout in a spacious and fully renovated building. Easily accessible from the street, D2 is ADA compliant with ample parking for customers. On the go? D2 Dispensary is one of Tucson's first Cannabis Drive Thru! Place your order here and grab it to-go at our convenient drive thru.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 9
3906 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
License 00000120ESGW29293058
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
6 Reviews of D2 Dispensary Oracle Cannabis Destination + Drive Thru
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
