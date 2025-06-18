The D2 Dispensary is a state-licensed medical marijuana & recreational cannabis facility. We are located on Oracle Rd just South of Roger on the west side of the street. D2 features a contemporary and modern layout in a spacious and fully renovated building. Easily accessible from the street, D2 is ADA compliant with ample parking for customers. On the go? D2 Dispensary is one of Tucson's first Cannabis Drive Thru! Place your order here and grab it to-go at our convenient drive thru.