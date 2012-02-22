VscMelanie
Excellent tours and prices. My favorite
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Excellent tours and prices. My favorite
Love it
Came from out of state and this was my very first dispensary visit ever. The staff was so nice and welcoming and took the time to answer my questions as well as recommend what was best for what I was looking for and my budget. Thank you guys so much for making my first experience everything I had hoped for.
I can usually park right up front!! Great peeps!!
My favorite dispensary by far. Shea is the best bud tender and so knowledgeable.
This is the place for out of towners. The quality is top notch. And, the tenders are are great at breaking it down. There are several shops closer to where I live, but this is my go to.
The quality of their strains is top notch. The gripe about higher prices from some reviewers is absurd considering how common these prices are at other dispensaries. However, DANK’s quality is unmatched. The consistency is what wins this out-of-stater’s permanent allegiance.
Absolutely love this location friendly staff fast service.... Best Bud around!!!!
Best spency hands down. Top notch staff and strains!!
Matthew was exceptionally knowledgeable about the strains and convinced me to try the pre-rolls. I really appreciate that they use post-cured shake for their pre-roll mix, and they've never made me feel bad when I only buy a pre-roll.