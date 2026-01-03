Dark Matter Eugene is where cannabis and curiosity collide. As one of Oregon’s premier dispensaries, we offer an extensive lineup of top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, delicious edibles, and innovative vapes sourced from the state’s most trusted cultivators. Our knowledgeable team is ready to help you discover products that fit your vibe, whether you are elevating your everyday or exploring something new. Visit our Eugene location for exceptional service, a welcoming atmosphere, and cannabis that’s truly next level. Dark Matter Eugene is where the ordinary fades and the extraordinary begins.