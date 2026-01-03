647 products | Last updated:
Dark Matter - Eugene
Dark Matter - Eugene
Dark Matter Eugene is where cannabis and curiosity collide. As one of Oregon’s premier dispensaries, we offer an extensive lineup of top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, delicious edibles, and innovative vapes sourced from the state’s most trusted cultivators. Our knowledgeable team is ready to help you discover products that fit your vibe, whether you are elevating your everyday or exploring something new. Visit our Eugene location for exceptional service, a welcoming atmosphere, and cannabis that’s truly next level. Dark Matter Eugene is where the ordinary fades and the extraordinary begins.
- 1675 Franklin Blvd, Eugene, OR
- call (458) 215-4803
- cash
- License 050-20502
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
o........e
January 3, 2026
new spot good flower and parking. seems to be competitive with quality and $$. WILL BE BACK!