LBeePharaoh on October 2, 2019

DEANZ GREENZ IS AWESOME! Hue edible selection and awesome CBD and Topical selection. As far as flower, they have awesome $30 half ounces Sunday and Tuesday, and the premium shelf goes on sale Fridays. Awesome cartridge battery selections with a lifetime warranty (if the battery messes up and you have the receipt or a picture of the receipt they will trade it in for a new one no problem!). Awesome customer service and I always get a great laugh when I visit. They clearly care about quality and awesome customer service, and are not pushy with suggestive sales. It is apparent that they just want each customer to leave happy and have exactly what they wanted with money left in their pocket book. FIVE STARS ALL AROUND!