petty_panda
Cool little shop. Never been inside until last week but many of my friends frequent this shop. Had a cool little drawing/giveaway when I went which I thought was pretty chill.
4.7
10 reviews
Lexi was super helpful, friendly, and pretty! I would definitely recommend her customer service, and I will be returning soon!
The staff are upstanding in customer love
The great low prices.
It’s amazing! Love the product and the service !
LOVE IT they're awesome
They were super super nice and very helpful they also have awesome deals
Awesome customer service and really helpful suggestions and recommendations! This was my first time at this dispensary and it will not be my last thank you so much
Best weed...best dabs too
DEANZ GREENZ IS AWESOME! Hue edible selection and awesome CBD and Topical selection. As far as flower, they have awesome $30 half ounces Sunday and Tuesday, and the premium shelf goes on sale Fridays. Awesome cartridge battery selections with a lifetime warranty (if the battery messes up and you have the receipt or a picture of the receipt they will trade it in for a new one no problem!). Awesome customer service and I always get a great laugh when I visit. They clearly care about quality and awesome customer service, and are not pushy with suggestive sales. It is apparent that they just want each customer to leave happy and have exactly what they wanted with money left in their pocket book. FIVE STARS ALL AROUND!