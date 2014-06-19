Follow
Deanz Greenz Portland - Sandy
971-255-0758
Waxy Wednesday
This weeks halfway over! Come grab 20% off selected dab brands **while supplies last**
Thirsty Thursday
Happy Thursday! Quench your thirst with 20% off all drinks, syrups, and tinctures today!
Mid Shelf Monday
Shake off those Monday blues 20% off mid shelf flower all day long
Top Shelf Tuesday and $30 Half OZs!
Happy Tuesday! $30 Half Ounces **while supplies last** Top shelf flower at mid shelf pricing all day long!
Feel Good Friday
Who's ready for the weekend?? Premium flower is at MID shelf pricing all day long! Not to mention 20% off all CBD products Can't beat that!
Stock up Saturday
It's finally the weekend and we're serving up 20% off all half ounces from Mid Shelf, Top Shelf, and Premium Shelf! Let us hook you up
Sunday Funday $30 Half OZs
Did you smoke your whole stash already? come in and grab $30 Half Ozs **while supplies last**