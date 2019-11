szygzy on May 8, 2019

Regular customer since they were back in their shango days. Over time quality has slid considerably with 6-9 month old buds being sold as their top tier. They might not have been moldy when tested 8 months ago....but they are now! They must be trying to up margin with all these old marginal flower choices. They are a little cheaper than before, but none of the top growers are sold there anymore. CHECK THE HARVEST DATE BEFORE BUYING...YOU WILL THANK ME!