peide007 on August 24, 2019

I don't know how anybody could give this place 1 star. They have nothing but fire. Grown correctly so does not taste like chemicals. Most places all their stuff smells the same. These guys hand trim their flower not using those auto trimmers that take all the trichomes off. If your wanting cheap 80.00 oz's this place might not be for you. If you want world class genetics grown by real growers at a fair price this is the place. I am very picky about my smoke and all the other garbage I had bought before I found this place I am going to use for concentrates because I can't handle smoking it anymore.