Terrible company. Terrible owners. Overpriced and very little selection.
Dabdaddy101
on January 12, 2019
Sad to see the industry discount dropped to 10% but your guys’ pricing still beats everywhere on most concentrates. Always friendly super knowledgeable REAL recommendations, love it!
Annetteslawson
on January 9, 2019
Ballpark is always my choice when I come to Denver. Nathan is a friendly bud tender that is awesome at helping select the best buds! Contagious good vibes all around!
slpatton66
on November 4, 2018
Gave another Den Rec your rating! Got here on Friday tried five other locations! Found the location on Larimer last night. Found my way back today!!! Best buds hands down.
Kvm_2018
on October 14, 2018
Stephen was great! Very helpful. Great strains!
Johnzack
on April 20, 2018
Dope spot, great service!
Philmar16
on November 17, 2017
Very professional, proficient and knowledgeable! Wide selection of goods !
KenieshaF
on September 19, 2017
Wonderful marijuana, the ladies are awesome!
drkronic19
on May 26, 2017
Great prices on both extracts and bud.
DaBeticEnt
on December 19, 2014
seemed alright I would recommend to people in the area but I would go out of my way. I on the other hand was on vacation a while ago and found that it was comfy but just didn't have the variety I was looking for.