4.2
10 reviews
I was told that the bud tenders were friendly and the deals are outta this world !
Didn't visit this specific location but I bought some Denco Sour Diesel wholesale from another shop, and it's not bad at all. Hardly no traditional Sour Diesel smell (totally flash dried), but it smokes nice, burns clean, and has a nice upbeat high.
DENCO has been my secret spot for a while now... it's the perfect and perhaps only dispensary, who's rec-friendly, that offers tax inclusion at such a competitive price for such incredible quality herb. In and out while the staff are always so chilled. There are signs to keep your phone away and hats/sunglasses off, but every damn time I've waited to be assisted, people are always doing the exact opposite; simply meaning the staff is great because no one wants to buy weed and make friends at the same time. I just get my greens and leave. But over the course of my three years visiting this place, in the recent half month their flowers have definitely peaked in quality and quantity. Now, I won't tell you which strain is the best and my favorite that is reason I've paid many visits to this place. Just go and try each strain until you discover the one in which brings upon you the darkness in stars after you've blazed it. 😏
I love Denco. Everyone is super friendly, great prices, and awesome selection. They had more strains than ever last time I was there, and I hope to see them grow and prosper.
terrible bud..... the trim job is garbage so much leafs and stems
This shop is AWESOME! Prices are better than another shops "Early Bird Special", the Jack Herer is amazing, Budtender was great (I asked her for a recommendation on some Purple, she was right up front and said she hadnt tried it...LOVE honesty). Good location, great prices, whats not to love?
great atmosphere and awesome donation price!
Really friendly! It was our first legal shop experience and will definitely go back next time we play Denver. Thanks guys!!!!
very sterile feeling and did not have anywhere near the selection of edibles advertised. donation prices seemed a little elevated.
The owner and staff are awesome and the recreational bud is dank, but I wish the buds were consistently bigger and less stemmy. Still it is a great shop and I am a frequent satisfied customer.