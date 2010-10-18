GwReEeEdN on March 4, 2017

DENCO has been my secret spot for a while now... it's the perfect and perhaps only dispensary, who's rec-friendly, that offers tax inclusion at such a competitive price for such incredible quality herb. In and out while the staff are always so chilled. There are signs to keep your phone away and hats/sunglasses off, but every damn time I've waited to be assisted, people are always doing the exact opposite; simply meaning the staff is great because no one wants to buy weed and make friends at the same time. I just get my greens and leave. But over the course of my three years visiting this place, in the recent half month their flowers have definitely peaked in quality and quantity. Now, I won't tell you which strain is the best and my favorite that is reason I've paid many visits to this place. Just go and try each strain until you discover the one in which brings upon you the darkness in stars after you've blazed it. 😏