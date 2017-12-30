Mosk8ers420
The only place I go in dhs ,Mel and diasy are super awesome and they know there strains. I would recommend it to anyone
Thank you for making us #1!
Melanie is awesome. My first visit, very patient with, love the lobby and atmosphere. Will return next holiday.
Thank you for your lovely review!
joe the shit
Thank you! We'll make sure to let Joe know.
Mel was amazing! Love this place
Thank you, butterflyaway! She truly is, I will make sure she gets the memo.
great product, prices, and people.
Thank you, Curby!
Great customer service, great quality stuff, good deals, great prices
Thank you, Parisbaby333! We are delighted to know that your visit with us was of 5-rating quality.
Hit this place on my way out of SoCal. First time in. They made me feel very welcome and the store was well stocked. Got what I needed easily, and if I am in the area again, I will stop by. Thanks.
Thank you, LakeNaciBum, for leaving us such a wonderful review. We are thrilled that you loved your experience; our staff will definitely be happy to read what you wrote. Customer experience and satisfaction is our priority, and your review reaffirms the hard work we put in every day. So thanks for your kind words and we look forward to seeing you again.
Great service. First time shopping for meds and the staff was super friendly and helped me pick out a few different items.
Our goal is to give quality service and I am delighted to see that it was reflected upon your visit. Thank you, Desertpeon!
I’m a rep with Heavy Hitters and Deserts Finest is Truly the finest cannabis shop in Desert Hot Springs such a cool modern vibe with a great selection of all Cannabis products from topicals, fire flower, edibles and Vapes galore! The slushees in the lobby are perfect for the desert weather too... be sure to stop by Deserts Finest for all your cannabis needs!
You have made our day with your wonderful review! Thank you for sharing your thoughts and comments with us and the community. We strive to have the best products in stock and the best deals! We hope to see you back!
DF has a great selection of grade A cannabis. Their customer service is on point and their knowledgeable staff is always
Thank you for leaving us this wonderful review! We are glad you enjoyed your experience with us.