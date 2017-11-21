What a joke they pull all the best stuff off the shelf on Friday when the special is going on. Just another one of Portland's finest bait and switch dispensaries

Dispensary said:

Thank you for coming in! Since we've opened, I have always said, "if i get a good deal, you get a good deal" but not all pot growers want to give me a good deal. The advertised deal clearly states "some restrictions MAY apply". Now, with that out of the way I would like to add; Yesterday a lot of people were able to purchase PREMIUM flower for $5 a gram. Nothing was pulled from the shelf yesterday. If we sold out of a particular strain you were interested in, please check back as we get more flower constantly.