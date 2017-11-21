afaithfulgirl2003
There is no handicap accessibility at this store. so if you are in a wheelchair or can't navigate stairs DO NOT COME HERE.
4.5
10 reviews
Who can pass up $5g fridays?? Great selection!! Staff was chill and had recommendations that I'm VERY pleased with. Good variety and the staff knows their stuff. Bonus, there's coffee. I'll be a regular!
I went to Deshe on Friday and purchased the same quality as I get at another location at a MUCH better price. Deshe will be my go to store from now on.
This place has the coolest peeps and the best prices. I travel through two cities to shop here. On Friday I bought some Top Shelf Bernie MAC for only $5 bucks! I would highly recommend this strain. It left me feeling euphoric and extra relaxed. I was laughing and smiling so much my face hurt lol :)
Haha! Thank you for your review! Friday is the best day to get the best buds!
What a joke they pull all the best stuff off the shelf on Friday when the special is going on. Just another one of Portland's finest bait and switch dispensaries
Thank you for coming in! Since we've opened, I have always said, "if i get a good deal, you get a good deal" but not all pot growers want to give me a good deal. The advertised deal clearly states "some restrictions MAY apply". Now, with that out of the way I would like to add; Yesterday a lot of people were able to purchase PREMIUM flower for $5 a gram. Nothing was pulled from the shelf yesterday. If we sold out of a particular strain you were interested in, please check back as we get more flower constantly.
This was my first time here and I really like their selection and service. I will be back,you can't beat the prices,
We are glad you came by! Thank you!
Awesome staff. Love the new layout, always incredible prices and top shelf flower. Seriously, no one can touch their price point for the farms they have to choose from. Truly impressive. They have awesome deals and a awesome selection of product to choose from. Today I picked up 15g of amazing flower for $75! Tax included. Awesome. Go to Deshé, you won't be disappointed.
Thank you for the amazing review! You’re the best!
We love this place..When ever we go we are always treated as family..The Place is number one for us 100%..We have a place practically across the street from our home and we drive farther just to shop...Aloha & Mahalo
Thank you for your kind words. You guys are awesome! :)
Love this place! They recently expanded but even before they always managed to have whatever I am looking for. Recently, they added Willie Nelson, my favorite strain in the world but it is hard to find. I ran into Deshe to get some pre-rolls and mentioned how I am always looking for this strain. Now they also have it in flower! I am running tomorrow to stock up on both and see what else I want - prices and specials are really good and customer service is excellent! Highly recommend - just don't buy up all the Willie Nelson!
We love you right back! Thank you! ...in the fetal position, with drool on my chin, I broke down and smoked weed with Willie again...
This place deserves more attention. It's in a poor location buy they make up for it. They just upgraded the space to be more inviting and the prices are very fair for what they are paying farms. It's really not that bad of a drive no matter the direction when you have two nearby highway exits and a freeway exit. The staff is overall very friendly as well!
Thank you for coming! We hope to see you again!