Devine
303.0 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
95 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Devine
Located right over the border of CT and NY on route 23, we are a minority-owned cannabis and CBD destination. We carry a variety of products from edibles, vapes, flower, and pre-rolls. We are adding to our menu weekly and have various bundles available. Please stop in and look around, we are not your typical pot shop. We look forward to seeing you. The Devine Team
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
71 Main St, Egremont, MA
License MR282969
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
Photos of Devine
Show all photos