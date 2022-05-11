Devine Berkshires in Egremont is the most unique cannabis shopping experience I've had in Massachusetts, hands down. They're in a lovely yellow building right on a little river and when you walk in, you're transported to an enchanted cottage in a faery forest. It's a spot that would be at home in Salem, MA with its hedge-witchy decor and windows looking out onto the water. They have a nice selection of THC and CBD products, and while you're there, you can pick up a sparkly crystal or unique piece of decor to compliment your shopping experience. The staff is knowledgable and passionate about the plant, its benefits, and the where (and how) it's grown, which was impressive and a huge benefit for me. I'll definitely be back next time I'm visiting the Berkshires!