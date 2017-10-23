sivathlyras on May 21, 2018

Finally a decent delivery service in Portland! I’m an OMMP cardholder and previously ordered from dispensaries that use Stemless as their online ordering platform, which still charges tax even if you have an OMMP card (which should be illegal, it’s discriminatory). I’m disabled and poor and when I run out of bud and can’t leave the house, I don’t appreciate having to pay hefty delivery fees and unnecessary tax to get my medicine. Diem has solved that problem for me. I was amazed at how affordable, punctual and professional they were. Plus they had sweet discounts on high CBD strains. And most importantly the flower is fantastic quality. Super pleased, thanks Diem!!