MiamiQueen
Good buds and the bud tender was very knowledgeable about the weed. I would recommended and come again.
4.5
8 reviews
Great people and sweet nugs
3 stars for quality because the double black concentrates are amazing, but my experience with their edibles was TERRIBLE. My budtender was extremely helpful and friendly and introduced me to their concentrates made here which are fantastic & by far some of the best wax and terp jelly in Colorado. The flower is mediocre but the edibles are absolutely disgusting. The packaging is nearly impossible to open and most of my edibles had gone stale. Beyond that they dont taste very good. I will continue to shop at Doctors Garden for double black only, I refuse to ever spend another dime on stale and disgusting edibles.
Great bud, great prices, great location, great atmosphere and great bud tenders. I love everything about this place!
Went To Doctor's Garden on 420. Great place with great people. Had Care as our budtender, shes really awesome. Although the service and holiday specials were amazing when weighing the 1g joints all came up short out of the 4 we got each dialing up at .8. To me that's kinda shady. Deal breaker for me.
I stop in town for food on my way to Aspen. I love this place.
Great shop. Got the help and product that I needed.
Great shop great staff great rec donations....need I say more