AngieWang420 on May 1, 2017

3 stars for quality because the double black concentrates are amazing, but my experience with their edibles was TERRIBLE. My budtender was extremely helpful and friendly and introduced me to their concentrates made here which are fantastic & by far some of the best wax and terp jelly in Colorado. The flower is mediocre but the edibles are absolutely disgusting. The packaging is nearly impossible to open and most of my edibles had gone stale. Beyond that they dont taste very good. I will continue to shop at Doctors Garden for double black only, I refuse to ever spend another dime on stale and disgusting edibles.