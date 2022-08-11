Compassionate Care by Design is a patient focused Provisioning Center serving Southwest Michigan. We Focus on building relationships with our customers using a compassionate and knowledgeable team. Our Patient experience is built on providing products and services to create effective treatment plans in a safe and welcoming environment. Convenient medical cannabis shop located just off West Main St. Easy access from US 131. Street parking available with plenty of discreet parking located behind the building. ADA accessible with lift. Compassionate Care by Design is your one stop shop for all Cannabis products and accessories. We carry a wide variety of products from flower, concentrates (wax, oil, shatter, live resin ect.), infused edibles, infused drinks, topicals and sublinguals. Senior - 10% discount Veteran & Active Duty Military - 10% discount College students with valid ID - 10% discount (must show valid college ID every visit) First Time Patients can join our loyalty program to receive special deals & discounts and 20% off their first order!