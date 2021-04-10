David (watervilet) is was the most amazing bud tender you could ask for. He takes the time to get to know you so he can help you go his fullest ability. This company is blessed to have him part of their team.-Cheezy
Stopped delivering!!
They just managed to screw over everyone that relied on them for their meds, have NO WAY to get there, thus got deliveries!! Now, no deliveries, no meds.. ASSHOLES!! THEY CARE ABOUT THEIR CUSTOMERS? DONT THINK SO!!
I enjoyed my first visit where I met a professional named David Page. He took his time, gave me all the information I was looking for at the time. I took his advice and bought a claw vape pen and a cartridge for it which was lovely and it didn't clog like your typical ones do. Thank you David!
David Page was very kind and knowledgeable. All the staff here are very professional and I appreciate the compassionate care they really do give. Just like the name says. I'll definitely be back. Thank you.
I have been to your Kalamazoo Dispensery and filled out your first time in form and then shopped there. Your Watervliet store is a little closer to me and I am wanting to go there. My question is... do I need to fill out another form?
Thanks
Linda Losey
Dowagiac Michigan
I have been to this shop several times and everytime I go, I have been greeted by a smile and helping attitude. Nobody is perfect, but if you make a mistake or overlook something fix it and that is exactly what they did. It wasn't a big deal, but the manager cared enough about my business he made it right.
Staff are so patient and kind. They took their time explaining the benefits of anything and everything I had questions on and you can feel when you walk in that they genuinely care about you as a patient.
