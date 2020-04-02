408 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 85
Show All 60
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
All Products
LEMON VERBENA
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
PIE HOE #5
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC HERER
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
FROZEN CHERRY LEMONADE
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
18.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
BANANA OG
from NUG
22%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GUSHERS
from NUG
18%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
TERRY T
from PURE BEAUTY
0.8%
THC
19.2%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
SECRET FRIEND
from PURE BEAUTY
26.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
MIMOSA
from NUG
19%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
COUNCIL COOKIES
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
JET FUEL GELATO
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
GELATO 41
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LOST COAST KUSH CAKE
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
SUNDAE
from LOLO
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
FROZEN CHERRY LEMONADE
from BIG AL'S
16.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
4.1 OG
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CHEESECAKE
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
MEMBER BERRY
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
GRUNTZ
from BIG AL'S
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
TANGIMAL COOKIES
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
PURPLE PUNCH
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
KUSH MINTS
from 1LYFE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from NUG
13.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LA KUSH CAKE
from LOST COAST EXOTICS
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LEMON DROP
from LOLO
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
LAVA CAKE
from SESSIONS SUPPLY CO
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
MAI TAI
from SESSIONS SUPPLY CO
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
BORNSTAR
from SESSIONS SUPPLY CO
22.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
ORANGE CREAMSICLE
from SESSIONS SUPPLY CO
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GUSHERS
from SESSIONS SUPPLY CO
20.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
JETLATO
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
HUMBOLDT OG
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
WEDDING CUVEE
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
FACE MINTS
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
27.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CHEMDOG
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
28.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
BLUE DREAM
from FARMER AND THE FELON CANNABIS CO.
23.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$46¼ oz
In-store only
TRIANGLE OCTANE
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
22.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
COLUMBIAN COOKIES
from DOOBIE NIGHTS
21.4%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
VANILLA FROSTING
from FARMER AND THE FELON CANNABIS CO.
18.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 11