Lashawn and Jawan were so helpful in finding the perfect strain for my day. They were extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I definitely will be back and I highly recommend!
Amazing dispensary. I drove over 2 and half hours from the other side of the state to try this new dispensary out. Wonderful staff that treats you like family the second you walk in the door. Will definitely be coming back to visit soon. 😃