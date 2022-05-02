This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Down To Deliver
Down To Deliver - Established in 2017! Get a hash joint or other goodies with your first order! Our mission at Down to Deliver is to improve the quality of your life by providing high quality weed delivered directly to you at the markets best prices! We pride ourselves on consistency of excellent customer service and high quality products. Your happiness is our priority. We deliver to: Orangevale Roseville Fair Oaks Carmichael Rancho Cordova Antelope North Highlands Rocklin Folsom Rio Linda Foothill Farms Citrus Heights Sacramento
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
License C9-0000404-LIC
ADA accesiblemedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Closed
Photos of Down To Deliver
Show all photos