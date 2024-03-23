Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit
Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit
dispensary
Recreational

Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit

DetroitMichigan
373.5 miles away
Loading...
945 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit

Dr. Greenthumb’s Cannabis Dispensary in Detroit, MI From seriously G parents, to banging in the streets, to getting his homies to support his music career, B has always been one thing for sure….REAL. As lead vocalist of Cypress Hill, B and his group members were one of the first bands to rap almost exclusively about weed, and some of the first to embrace it publicly in a culture where it was still taboo. Whether they planned to or not, they started a revolution, and whether he wanted it or not, B Real became a celebrated godfather in the modern cannabis movement. Originally launched in 2018 with a line of branded cannabis products, top-tier cultivation and a line of dispensaries throughout California, Dr. Greenthumb’s has rapidly expanded to offer more products to more communities. Through a vertically integrated culture, B Real with the DGT brand, bridges the gap between legacy cannabis, music, apparel, and the ideology that there is strength in being unapologetically YOU. Truth be told, Dr. Greenthumb wasn’t supposed to be anything. Seriously. It was just a skit that turned into a song, which has now turned into a legacy dispensary and retail experience that offers the exact thing B has always looked for but never found anywhere else, an authentic experience with authentic individuals, great fucking weed, and an environment where you can feel free to not only be yourself, but express yourself.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
6220 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Send a message
Call 833-882-8823
Visit website
License AU-R-001120
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Dr. Greenthumb's Recreational Cannabis - Detroit

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.