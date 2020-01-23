My visits have been nothing shy of amazing. From the moment I walked up to the door, I received excellent customer service. The guy who works outside held the door open for me. I was walked through how it works as a first timer. I had a consultation with Rhonda my first visit. My second visit I was assisted by a gentleman manager. Super helpful even while he was being pulled in a million directions. Then again with another girl who I wish I remembered her name. Anyway, they’re all helpful and it’s a chill atmosphere.