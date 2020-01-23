Excuses and more excuses about their rewards programs, and discounts. Seems like they only care about the sale rather than a customer. As a medical patient with MS walking with a cane parking is a joke too.
Love coming here. The staff is super friendly and helpful. Always a very smooth process. Able to get in and out quickly (without feeling rushed). Even when the weather is nicer and there are lines outside, it moves so quick!
My visits have been nothing shy of amazing. From the moment I walked up to the door, I received excellent customer service. The guy who works outside held the door open for me. I was walked through how it works as a first timer. I had a consultation with Rhonda my first visit. My second visit I was assisted by a gentleman manager. Super helpful even while he was being pulled in a million directions. Then again with another girl who I wish I remembered her name. Anyway, they’re all helpful and it’s a chill atmosphere.
Extremely friendly and welcoming staff right at the front door! As a medical patient I also get a 30$ reward every month, plus a bunch of fun PR stuff like lighters, hats, etc. Honestly a wonderful business, great high quality product, and chill atmosphere.