EarthMed prides itself on providing the highest quality compassionate care to consumers who truly need it. EarthMed’s focus is to provide a safe and legal venue for consumers to purchase Recreational Cannabis. Please come visit us today, and remember the menu changes almost daily so expect to see something new. EarthMed is a cash-only business, but we do have two ATMs on-site for your convenience. We look forward to seeing you soon!! EarthMed is conveniently located at 852 Westgate St. Addison, IL 60101.