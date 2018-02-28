Patti241 on October 12, 2018

Today was a great surprise. I saw the sign and all the cars. Went home grabbed some money, I had a blast. Everybody was so nice. Very well staffed and interested in your preferences. The bud tenders are great. Shout out to Marly. You are awesome. The owner was very courteous and wanted to beat all prices. When I pointed out a product that was cheaper elsewhere he knocked the price to $2 less than the other place. I blew all my money today at the soft opening (30% off e verything) I am definitely going to be a regular