Everyone is super nice here and they will help if your new like I am
FesteringRuin
on October 20, 2018
Pleasantly surprised at the speed of which my order was handled. Good selection, great atmosphere, wasn't rushed to make a choice. My only gripe is that the taxes should be included in the prices. 9/10, definitely would go again.
Jamesdanger73
on October 16, 2018
As soon as you walk in you can feel the positive vibes! Greeted by the most sweetest girl ever, very welcoming! I love that it is open so early, for us early birds. I love the stores layout very high tech & a wide variety. Oh and did I mention they were fast I was in and out in less than 15min! Overall great customer service! I will definitely be going back. I can tell im going to be a regular.
Patti241
on October 12, 2018
Today was a great surprise. I saw the sign and all the cars. Went home grabbed some money, I had a blast. Everybody was so nice. Very well staffed and interested in your preferences. The bud tenders are great. Shout out to Marly. You are awesome. The owner was very courteous and wanted to beat all prices. When I pointed out a product that was cheaper elsewhere he knocked the price to $2 less than the other place. I blew all my money today at the soft opening (30% off e verything) I am definitely going to be a regular