We’re Eaze Dispensary. We’re like your weed guy but 420% nerdier. Since 2014, our delivery service has prided itself on delivering good with the goods. After millions of successful deliveries across California and Michigan, we’re excited to offer the cannabis products you know and love, now in person. At Eaze Dispensary, we’re dedicated to bringing you the dankest deals, the widest selection and the best blaze for your buck. Visit us in San Diego at 3455 Camino del Rio S, or check out our website to place an order for curbside pickup. We can’t wait to see you. Deals Monday - Saturday Early Bird 8am-12pm: 10% off storewide Friday & Saturday Happy Hour 4:20pm-7:10pm: Buy one, get one 50% off* storewide Sunday All Day Happy Hour: Buy one, get one 50% off* storewide *50% off items of equal or lesser value, mix & match brands Visit our website for even more savings!